Australia to Idaho to Georgia. That was the way to the NCAA ranks for Courtney Stothard.

After three years including a redshirt season at the College of Southern Idaho, Stothard is headed to play women’s basketball at Valdosta State University, the NCAA Division II school announced Saturday on Twitter.

Stothard is the seventh player from the Golden Eagles’ NJCAA national semifinalist team to move on following a 31-3 campaign that ended two wins shy of the program’s first national championship.

“We got better today,” VSU said on its Twitter account, along with a photo of Stothard, a 5-foot-8 wing from Australia who averaged 7.8 points per game and led CSI with 66 steals while starting 28 times.

🚨🚨 Excited to announce the addition of Courtney Stothard to our team! We got better today 😤 pic.twitter.com/riH90sEqkt — VSU Lady Blazers (@VSULadyBlazers) May 27, 2023

Five of Stothard’s CSI teammates are going to college basketball’s highest level next season: Alyssa Christensen (Boise State), Liv Knapp (Utah State), Kennedy Eskelson (Weber State), Tylie Jones (New Mexico State) and Kali Haizlip (Texas-Arlington).

A sixth player, Taycee Harper, a former Minico prep standout, signed at NAIA Montana State University-Northern.

Five CSI men’s players, meanwhile, have signed at the NCAA Division I level following the Golden Eagles’ first undefeated season in nearly 50 years. Hasan Abdul-Hakim signed this week with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, following Rob Whaley (UNLV), Nate Meithof (Oregon State), Isaiah Moses (UC Riverside) and Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly) out of Twin Falls.