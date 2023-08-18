Football Alumni Team's Kevin Williams, class of 2009, carries the ball for a gain against the First Responders during the Friday Night Lights flag-football charity game at Jerome High School. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Jerome High School Football Booster Club. To see more photos, go online to
magicvalley.com.
"Guns and Hoses" player Mike Mercado, right, tries to juke the Alumni team's Cory Musgrave, Class of 2003, during the second annual Friday Night Lights game Friday at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Guns and Hoses team — made up of first responders — takes the field for the second Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Alumni team's Gus Callen, Class of 2010, reels in the ball during the second annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Alumni team's Mike Williams, class of 1999, celebrates an interception during the waning seconds of the second Annual Friday Night Lights game against the first responders Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Guns and Hoses' Cole Hoffman dives to make the catch during the second annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome's alumni team takes on the Jerome first responders during the second annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the second annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome cheerleaders watch the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Zander Bingham misses a deep pass as Cole Hoffman, of the Guns and Hoses first responders team, plays defense Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Josh Arevalo tries to squeeze between two members of the Guns and Hoses first responders team Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Cole Hoffman, of the Guns and Hoses team, falls into the end zone after catching a deep pass Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. First responders played the high school football team in a game of flag football to raise money for the school's football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Anthony "Grat" Gratzer, of the Guns and Hoses first responders team, charges into the end zone Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. First responders played the high school football team in a game of flag football to raise money for the school's football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School football players face off against first responders in flag football Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Zander Bingham, of Jerome High School, misses a deep pass as members of the first responders team prepare to rip his flag off Friday during the Friday Night Lights charity game at Jerome High School in Jerome. The event served as a fundraiser for the football program.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
