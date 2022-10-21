Revenge will be factor as BSU prepares for Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Boise State football team should be plenty motivated for a Mountain West game Saturday at Air Force (5 p.m., CBSSN).

Revenge will be a factor.

Air Force went into Albertsons Stadium and beat the Broncos 24-17 last year. In 2020, the Broncos earned a win at Falcon Stadium, but it was costly.

Running back George Holani and pass rusher Demitri Washington were both lost for the year to injuries.

The chance to all but guarantee a shot at the Mountain West championship with a win should be another big motivating factor for the Broncos.

Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MW) is the last remaining undefeated team in conference play. After Air Force (5-2, 2-2), the rest of the Broncos’ schedule is full of winnable games: Colorado State (1-5, 1-1), Nevada (2-5, 0-3), Wyoming (4-3, 2-1) and Utah State (3-4, 2-1)

Boise State is in the driver’s seat to not only play for the Mountain West title, but host the championship game. A win on Saturday would be a giant step in that direction.

“Everything is right in front of us from a goal standpoint,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.

Keys to victory

Control the clock: Air Force specializes in hanging on to the ball because the Falcons are really good at picking up just enough yards on first and second down to face a lot of third-and-short situations. They average more than 36 minutes of possession time a game.

The Falcons held the ball for more than 43 minutes in a 48-20 win over Nevada in September, and the Wolf Pack ran just 38 plays compared to Air Force’s 78.

Boise State’s defense has to find ways to make some tackles behind the line of scrimmage and get the Falcons off the field on third down. The coaches are going to have to be aggressive on blitzes and stunts on the defensive line, and they’re going to have to trust the secondary in one-on-one situations.

Don’t forget about the pass: Air Force’s rushing attack gets most of the headlines, and rightfully so.

The Falcons lead the country with 359.8 rushing yards a game, but they’ve also been pretty efficient the few times they’ve gone to the air. Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels has attempted only 49 passes in seven games, but he has an 80-yard completion and five touchdown passes to his credit.

Most of Daniels’ TD passes have come on deep shots. He connected on a 67-yard scoring strike against Navy, and two other scoring passes covered at least 40 yards.

Backup QB Ben Brittain threw an 80-yard touchdown pass against Nevada. The Falcons are going to do their best to lull Boise State’s defenders to sleep with a lot of short runs on Saturday.

It’s going to be hard for the Broncos’ defensive backs to avoid creeping toward the line of scrimmage, but they have to keep an eye on Air Force’s receivers and make a play when the ball is in the air.

Make a play on special teams: Much of Boise State’s reputation was built on impressive returns and momentum-seizing blocks from the special teams units.

But the Broncos’ special teams haven’t been all that special this year.

Kicker Jonah Dalmas has been a bright spot. He’s 10-of-12 on field goals, and the former walk-on was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week twice.

But outside of a blocked punt from reserve linebacker Andrew Simpson and a 36-yard kickoff return from wide receiver Cole Wright, there hasn’t been much else to write home about this fall.

Boise State needs a win on Saturday to stay on track for a shot at the Mountain West title, and a spark from special teams will make a win much easier to secure.

Whether it’s Holani taking a punt to the house or a well-timed block of a kick, the Broncos need to find that spark this weekend.

Key matchup

Boise State QB Taylen Green vs. Air Force LB TD Blackmon: Green stepped in as the Broncos’ starter three weeks ago after Hank Bachmeier opted to transfer following a loss to 15-point underdog UTEP.

Green posted his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season in his starting debut against San Diego State, and the Broncos have totaled 632 rushing yards with the redshirt freshman taking the snaps in the past two games.

Green and the Broncos are going to face a stiff test on Saturday. Air Force has what may be the best group of linebackers Boise State has faced. It’s led by Blackmon, who leads the Falcons with three sacks and is third on the team with 37 tackles.

Senior Vince Sanford, a preseason all-conference pick, is right behind him with 33 stops, and junior Alec Mock ranks No. 2 on the team with 40. Mock’s status for Saturday’s game is in question after he suffered a hand injury against Utah State two weeks ago and didn’t play last week against UNLV.

But his replacement, Jonathan Youngblood, led the team with six tackles and forced a fumble.