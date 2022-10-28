BSU looks for performance from special teams

BOISE — The last time Boise State hosted Mountain West foe Colorado State, it proved to be an unforgettable night.

The Broncos were in the middle of the 2020 season, which was shortened to seven games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Albertsons Stadium was all but empty, save the 1,100 people allowed in because of restrictions on the size of crowds.

The virus and injuries had wreaked such havoc on Boise State’s roster that a young Ben Dooley was asked to switch from offensive to defensive line for the night.

Despite all the hurdles, Boise State cruised to a 52-21 win over Colorado State on Nov. 12, 2020.

The Broncos won in such convincing fashion because of big plays on special teams and an unlikely touchdown by an offensive lineman. Boise State’s special teams scored three touchdowns that night.

Two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns, the second of which was scored by current starting linebacker DJ Schramm.

Defensive tackle Scott Matlock also blocked a field goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown by former Boise Sate defensive back Kekaula Kaniho.

Boise State’s final touchdown of the night was scored after star wide receiver Khalil Shakir fumbled just before crossing the goal line and Nick Crabtree was there to recover it in the end zone.

The Broncos could use a big performance from its special teams against Colorado State on Saturday (5 p.m., FS1).

Boise State’s kickoff and punt returners have been abysmal this year, and the Broncos have just one blocked punt to their credit this season.

In regard to the running back situation, Boise State running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty were full participants at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holani was a late scratch last week at Air Force, and Jeanty missed the second half with an undisclosed injury after posting 95 all-purpose yards before halftime. Boise State coach Andy Avalos would not comment on either running back’s health on Monday, as is his custom.

Keys to victory

Finish in the red zone: Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas is 14-for-16 on field goals this season, and he’s on pace to break his own single-season program record of 26.

As impressive as the former walk-on’s season has been, too many of his field goals have been kicked in the red zone.

Boise State has scored on 25-of-28 trips to the red zone this season, but just 15 of those are touchdowns, so the team is barely above 50%.

Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter admitted earlier this week that he’s been too conservative with the plays he’s called in the red zone.

Expect that to change. The Broncos need to find ways to finish more drives with TDs, and Koetter is going to pull out all the stops to make that happen.

Free Taylen Green: It’s been obvious the past few weeks that Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has been working hard to improve as a passer. It showed last week when he posted a career-high 227 passing yards in a 19-14 win over Air Force.

After lighting a fire under the fan base with a 74-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Oregon State, Green has been much more reluctant to pull the ball down and run it himself in recent weeks.

There’s no denying that it’s important for him to prove he’s more than just a threat to run, but making sure he’s playing to his strengths is also important.

For Green, his strength is his speed and freakishly long stride — at least for now. Avalos and Koetter both said this week that they’d like to see Green run the ball more.

The coaches need to unleash him this week and let him run free against the Rams. The more he gets on the perimeter and puts that athleticism on film for opposing coaches to see, the wider the running lanes in the middle of the field will get for Holani and Jeanty.

Take some shots: Figuring out how to help the wide receivers create more separation from defenders was something the Broncos focused on during the bye week, Avalos said. Koetter said Monday that the receivers played one of their best games of the season against Air Force.

The coaches need to a find a way to build on that this weekend, if for no other reason than to create some chemistry and confidence in the passing game for the home stretch. The Broncos have some serious athletes at wide receiver. Stefan Cobbs and Latrell Caples are right up there with Green as the fastest players on the team.

Davis Koetter is a savvy receiver with a large frame that, perhaps, hasn’t been utilized enough in the short passing game, and redshirt freshman Eric Mcallister showed he can be a deep threat with a 44-yard catch against Air Force. Boise State’s wide receivers have plenty of potential. It just hasn’t translated to the field very often this season.

Whether it’s attention to the smallest details, better decisions by the quarterback or more creative play-calling from the coaches, the Broncos have to find a way to get more out of the passing game consistently.