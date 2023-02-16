NAMPA — The Filer student section counted aloud as Timberlake missed shots during pregame warmups. All the way to 50.

The Tigers didn’t miss enough of them in the game.

The second-seeded team from Spirit Lake in Kootenai County drilled nine 3-pointers — including six in a decisive second-half offensive outburst — to turn back the Wildcats 61-42 on Thursday in the first round of the 3A Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Championships at Skyview High School.

“They shot it so well,” Filer head coach Clayton Nebeker said.

The Wildcats’ loss in the first of the day’s eight state tournament games featuring Magic Valley teams was a sign of things to come for the local contingent. Only Raft River, Oakley and Dietrich won in the first round to keep alive championship dreams.

The No. 3 Trojans, who earned the highest seed of any team from the Magic Valley, got a stellar performance from Reagan Jones in a 70-38 romp against Liberty Christian in the 1AD1 tourney. Jones totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Raft River advanced to the semifinals.

The Hornets got through to the 1AD1 semifinals, too, working overtime to beat Grace 33-28. Bentley Cranny paced No. 5 Oakley with 12 points and Falon Bedke pulled down 14 rebounds.

In 1AD2, Hailey Astle and Aleigha Robertson each scored 21 points to lead the No. 4 Blue Devils over Leadore 63-49 and into the semifinal round.

In 4A, Great Basin champion Minico fought back from a 16-point deficit but fell short in a 54-49 loss to Sandpoint, despite 34 points from CJ Latta. And Twin Falls couldn’t keep up with top-seeded Shelley, falling 59-35.

It looked like No. 7 Filer was finished after the first quarter, when Timberlake built a 16-4 lead while forcing the Wildcats into one turnover after another. But Filer opened the second quarter with three straight buckets and Jasmine Earl capped the half with a 3-pointer to slash the Tigers’ lead to 19-13 at the half.

“We knew they were going to come out and punch us in the mouth at the start. We told the girls it was coming and that we’d need to weather the storm and push through it,” Nebeker said. “And we did. Our girls fought hard. They’ve fought hard all season. We just couldn’t finish it.”

Timberlake stretched its lead to 10 points after three quarters, then stepped on the pedal with 25 points in the final eight minutes. The Tigers’ lead ballooned from 20-16 early in the third to as many as 24 points in the fourth.

Josalyn Bailey scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats, and Alli Bishop turned in a solid game in the paint with nine points and nine rebounds.

Now, Filer will seek to make a run in the consolation bracket, beginning Friday against Parma, which lost 62-40 to Teton in the opening round.

“We came here to win state, and now the goal has changed,” Nebeker said. “We still want to take a trophy home and win our last game of the season. Only three teams get to do that. We want to be one of those three teams.”