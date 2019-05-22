Filer's road to the Class 3A state softball championship was winding and bumpy, but if you ask coach Buck Taylor, the journey was worth it.
The adversity started early in the season and kept up through the rain-soaked state tournament, which was condensed into one of five-inning games on May 18, but the Wildcats overcame every challenge their way to hoist the trophy after a 6-2 win over Gooding in the title game.
Wind the clock back to the end of last season, when Filer took third place at state. On the drive home from the tournament, Taylor told his coaching staff his plans.
"I said, 'You guys mark my words, we're going to be in the state championship game because we have that kind of team. I know we do,'" the coach said.
Then came the first obstacle. The team's top pitcher, Aspen Ryan, tore her ACL during basketball season. That bumped two sophomores, McCarty Stoddard and Samantha Taylor, onto the mound.
That move shuffled the defensive lineup and put several players in new spots. The team lost an error-filled, season-opening doubleheader to Homedale by scores of 17-14 and 19-15.
Taylor said he found a lineup that worked after the midseason tournament in April, and the defense came together. It would have to come through in the state tournament at just the right time, but there was another obstacle in the way first.
It rained so much on the Friday of the tournament that Taylor said he was surprised they were even able to play. But he credited the field crews at Ramsey Park in Coeur d'Alene for getting the surface playable.
Filer got a rematch with Homedale, the defending state champion, in the first round and got out to a 7-2 lead. Homedale hit two home runs in the fifth inning and got the tying run on first, but Filer slayed both of its demons from early in the season: They got the win over the team who had beaten them to start the year, and they did it with a key defensive play to show how far they had come.
Riley Eldridge made a play in center field and hit the cutoff girl, Sophie Bartholomew, who threw out the runner at home and ended the game.
The excitement continued on day two , when Jaylee Bingham hit a walk-off single to beat Timberlake 6-5. She was a senior who hadn't played softball for the past two seasons.
Another senior, Fallon Cassidy, caught the final out of the championship game, a 6-2 win over Gooding. Filer had played six games against Gooding this season and had lost four of them, including one in districts. The redemption tour was complete after beating the first, third and second-ranked team in succession in the state tournament.
"I'm so glad that it worked out the way it did," Taylor said. "It was just such a blessing, the grind that we had to go through to win that tournament the way we did."
"Those are three impressive teams we beat to win the tournament," he added. "Now those girls did work. That's so impressive."
