The 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho champion Filer girls and Buhl boys earned the conference’s top postseason awards.

Josalyn Bailey, who led the Wildcats to another undefeated season in girls’ conference play, and Kyler Kelly, who helped the Indians overtake defending state champion Kimberly on the boys’ side, won MVP honors.

Filer’s Clayton Nebeker (girls) and Buhl’s Randy Winn (boys) picked up the coach of the year awards.

Girls

FIRST TEAM: Kelsy Stanger and Mekell Wright, Kimberly; Hazel Fischer, Filer; Megan Montgomery, Buhl; Fallen Millican, Gooding.

SECOND TEAM: Aspen Eckert, Buhl; Alli Bishop and Jasmine Earl, Filer; Maci Dille, Kimberly; Izzy Stockham, Gooding.

Boys

FIRST TEAM: Dominic Robles Pierce and Kaden Hunsaker, Buhl; Kasen Hammond, Jacob Cummings and Broden Anthony, Kimberly.

SECOND TEAM: Tate Trevino, Buhl; Kalbe Gillett and Jarrett Evans, Filer; Kimbal Ahnder, Gooding; Greyden DeVries, Kimberly.