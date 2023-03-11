TWIN FALLS — Coy Montgomery got knocked in the mouth on Saturday night.

But not before he landed a punch of his own.

The College of Southern Idaho freshman cowboy, coming back from a broken hand that spoiled his fall season, spurred his way to 79 points to finish off a weekend win in bareback riding at the Rocky Mountain Region’s spring collegiate rodeo opener in front of a full house at the Eldon Evans Expo Center.

Montgomery was one of the Golden Eagles’ three winners at the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo: Raegan Steed padded her lead atop the RMR’s breakaway roping standings, totaling 4.9 seconds on two clean runs, and Tyson Hirschi stayed atop the regional bull riding standings with the only qualified ride of the weekend, a 77-point showing on Friday night.

“It was not the best looking run,” Steed told the Times-News with a knowing smile. “The loop didn’t go on clean … but it worked.”

Montgomery made it work on a King Rodeo Company bucking horse that jumped high into the air out of the chute and took the CSI cowboy on a wild ride.

But Montgomery kept his head back and his spurs moving to make the eight-second buzzer, much to the delight of the cheering home crowd.

“Nice horse. Got a lot of movement to her,” Montgomery told the Times-News after shuttling goats in and out of the arena for the goat tying competition. “It was a good horse to get on.”

He smiled and added, “I’d get on her again.”

Not even a rough dismount that left Montgomery wobbling for a quick moment inside the Shawn Davis Arena could ruin his mood.

“She kind of grabbed my chin there,” he said. “But that’s part of the game.”

The victory was especially validating for Montgomery, who placed in the RMR’s first two fall events before breaking his hand, an injury that he said left him without his usual confidence.

“It feels really good. I was out last fall with a broken hand and I think I kind of let that get in my head,” said Montgomery, from Yuba City, California. “I was like, ‘You know what, I came here to have fun, ride bucking horses and do what I love,’ and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to try to carry this out for the next four college rodeos.”

CSI head coach Steve Birnie was impressed with Montgomery’s return to the arena.

“Super ride. Went after him,” Birnie told the Times-News. “He’s been raring to go, and it showed.”

Planning for the future: Dirty Rotten Buckers pairs up with Gooding Pro Rodeo Mark your calendars for May 27: The Dirty Rotten Buckers bronc futurity is moving to the Gooding County Fairgrounds this year.

While Montgomery was a winner for the first time in his collegiate career, Steed is a familiar name at the top of the RMR leaderboard.

The sophomore from Plymouth, Utah, placed in the top-3 three times during the fall season after a freshman campaign that ended at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming. She clocked 2.5 seconds on Saturday night during a round in which just two cowgirls recorded a time.

“I try not to let it bother me, but it’s not as much fun when your friends aren’t getting times,” Steed said. “You just have to try to think about you and do what you know how to do.”

Of Steed’s weekend performance, Birnie said, “She’s just solid. Just calm. She just goes and does her deal. Cool as a cucumber.”

Steed came into the spring season with a 90-point lead in the breakaway standings, putting her in strong position to get back to the CNFR in Casper this summer.

“It’s the biggest motivator. It’s every college kid’s dream,” Steed said. “I just need to stay solid. Just rope good and be consistent. I don’t need to go 2-flat every time, I just need to be solid.”

The other CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo winners: Idaho State’s Max Hoge in tie-down roping, Utah State Eastern’s Cole Magnuson in saddle bronc riding, Weber State’s Cooper Stokes in steer wrestling, Colorado Mesa’s Justise Jones in goat tying, Southern Utah’s Brodee Tebbs and Trey Roundy in team roping, and Colorado Mesa’s Wylee Mitchell in barrel racing.

Team scores were not available by the Times-News’ print deadline on Saturday night.

The RMR spring season resumes next weekend at Snow College’s annual rodeo in Utah, followed by stops at Weber State, Colorado Mesa and Utah Valley University. The college finals are June 11-17.

PHOTOS: The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo