The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls will host its fifth annual Father's Day tournament beginning Thursday, June 15, at Frontier Park.

The three-day, round-robin tournament will include bracket play limited to 10 teams. There is no age limit. Registration is open until June 10 at www.pickleballbrackets.com. Cost is $50 and includes one event.

The tournament will open with women’s doubles on June 15, followed by men's doubles the next day and mixed doubles on the final day.

Frontier Park now features 12 designated pickleball courts, including six that will be used for the first time during the tournament.

“I think with the six new courts and the added 5.0 bracket, this will be the best Twin Falls Father’s Day pickleball tournament to date,” tournament director Jill Skeem said in a news release.

For more information or questions, call Skeem at 208-320-2786 or email jill@jillskeem.com.