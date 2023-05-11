TWIN FALLS — The Bruins are best.

Twin Falls punched its ticket to the 4A state baseball tournament on Thursday night, beating Burley 8-4 at Bill Ingram Field to claim the Great Basin district title.

“Going to state was our plan from the start, and one of our goals. We reached our goal,” winning pitcher Nolan Hardesty told the Times-News after the Bruins hoisted the district trophy. “Our team is solid, and we got great depth. I believe we will come up on top.”

The top-seeded Bruins played the third-seeded Bobcats twice during the regular season and walked away with a victory in both games.

Hardesty made sure Twin Falls got a third win. He pitched six innings, allowing just one hit and two walks and striking out 13.

“I really just trusted my stuff and knew there was good defense behind me,” he said.

Strike 'em out: As Twin Falls chases 4A state title, Hardesty is racking up Ks Twin Falls lefty Nolan Hardesty is ranked first in Idaho with 96 strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.com —a total he bolstered in his last outing with 15 punchouts against Minico.

The Bobcats’ lone hit was a big one: Bronson Brookins homered on the second pitch of the game for a 1-0 lead. But Hardesty didn’t give up anything else.

He has been a difference-maker this season for Twin Falls, boasting a 8-0 record and a 2.84 ERA with 109 punchouts going into Thursday’s game.

The Bruins answered back with a run in the bottom of the first, then took the lead in the next inning when Wyatt Solosabal, who finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, knocked a run-scoring single.

“A lead-off gets the whole game going, so I had to get that lead-off hit to get the whole team going,” Solosabal told the Times-News. “Our mindset is to win state as a team, and we are a strong team this year. We are really deep in pitching and hitting.”

The Bruins added five runs in the third inning, highlighted by hits from Chase Beem, Ayden Coats, Nolan Lehew and Solosabal.

The Bobcats rallied in the seventh inning to bring in three runs to account for the final margin.

The Bruins have a strong recent history in the state tournament. Twin Falls finished as runners-up last season and grabbed a third-place finish in 2021.

“I’m excited for these guys. That was our first goal to do what we needed to do in the regular season, and win the district championship,” Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “They did a great job. I want them to enjoy this, but we are getting ourselves ready for next week.”

He added, “We got our eyes on the prize.”

Twin Falls wins Great Basin softball title

The Bruins softball team won the 4A Great Basin district championship on Thursday in walk-off fashion on Braylin Iverson’s RBI single for a 15-14 victory against Jerome.

Twin Falls took the lead in the fourth inning with six runs, then tallied seven more in the next two innings for a 13-4 lead. But the Tigers staged a furious rally before Iverson’s clutch hit.

Iverson finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and Hilde Cowden drove in four runs on a pair of hits to lead the top-seeded Bruins. Laney Morgan homered for Twin Falls.

For Jerome, Autumn Allen went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and Emma Allen ended up 2-for-5 with three RBIs.