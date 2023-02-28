TWIN FALLS — Britton Berrett didn’t know what to expect. Garrett Hawkes expected nothing.

The two former Idaho prep standouts had been away from competitive basketball for two years while serving their missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and landed last year at the College of Southern Idaho unsure of much of anything other than they wanted to get back in the game.

How long would it take to get into playing shape again? How much faster is the college game? Would they have a role?

Neither could have expected that the Golden Eagles likely wouldn’t be the undefeated and top-ranked NJCAA men’s basketball team in the country without them.

CSI assistant coach Dawson Henshaw described Berrett’s shooting abilities as “a separator — not a lot of guys who can shoot it as well as him in such a variety of ways” and praised Hawkes’ “contagious” energy and a maturity that “made him a natural leader on our team very early in the season.”

“Garrett and Britton are such great players and people, on and off the court,” Henshaw told the Times-News on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles continued preparations for their Region 18 Tournament opener on Thursday night against Snow College. “Both have played incredibly important roles in our success, adjusting to minutes fluctuating with injuries and matchups, but always acting like pros and being ready when called upon.”

Berrett, who starred at Rigby High School and won the state’s player of the year award in 2020, arrived in Twin Falls with a clearer path to playing time.

He signed a letter of intent in August, yet knew immediately he’d have to bend around a learning curve.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Berrett told the Times-News. “I came here the first time and played Rob (Whaley) and thought, ‘He’s special.’ We all know how special Rob is.

“Then I saw Hasan (Abdul-Hakim) and Joel (Armotrading) and Isaiah (Moses) and Ga’Khari (LaCount), all amazing players.”

Berrett was up the task, even earning a starting assignment in his collegiate debut in November. He rattled home four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points against Central Arizona College.

The 6-foot-5 wing has since started five more times while averaging 8.2 points and canning 57 3-pointers, one off Moses’ team-leading total.

Berrett has played as many as 25 minutes some nights, as few as six other nights. Whatever his role, Berrett knows his job is to be ready.

“Nothing’s promised, right?” he said. “When you get your minutes, you need to make the most of it and help the team — if it’s five minutes or 25 minutes.”

He added, “I think I’ve excelled in my role … I’m a shooter. I’ve hit some big shots.”

Hawkes didn’t expect to play at all — for good reason. That’s what he was told.

After one of his former assistant coaches convinced CSI to talk a look at him, Hawkes said Golden Eagles head coach Jeff Reinert called him into his office above Idaho Central Court.

“I made an impression on Reinert,” Hawkes recalled. “He told me, ‘I’m not going to give you a scholarship, but I like the culture you bring and I like the energy you bring and I want a guy like you on our team and in our locker room.’”

Hawkes paused and added, “And then he proceeded to tell me I wouldn’t get any playing time.”

Although he was mostly used sparingly in the season’s first few months, Hawkes was rewarded in January with a full scholarship — a moment captured on video and shared by CSI across social media — and has since flipped the script on his playing time.

In the last seven games, Hawkes is averaging 17-plus minutes off the bench, a stretch that includes 28 minutes at Snow on Feb. 2 and 22 minutes a week later at Utah State Eastern University.

Huge sequence in CSI’s win over Salt Lake to cap unbeaten season: former walk-on freshman Garrett Hawkes scores 6 points quickly to put Golden Eagles in control. @CSI_MBB pic.twitter.com/HJSqzeYUPu — Michael Christensen (@elkocougar) February 26, 2023

Of the Snow game, he told the Times-News, “That was my chance where I could say, ‘I can prove myself and I can get in this rotation.’”

The former standout at North Fremont High School in Ashton, near Rexburg, has only continued to play with confidence, which he described as “easy … when you play on a team like I’m playing on.”

For the season, Hawkes is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds — all unexpected for the former walk-on.

“Things change from high school to college. You have to accept your role,” the 6-3 forward said. “You never know when your number is gonna get called.”