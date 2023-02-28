The Richfield Tigers are a No. 1 seed at the 2023 Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships.

That won't go to their heads.

“We still have to be ready,” head coach Chris Taber told the Times-News. “And this group of guys is hungry. Winning state has been a goal of theirs since they started as freshmen.”

The Tigers are one step closer to their closer after fighting to win a competitive 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference and earning the highest seed of any Magic Valley boys basketball team.

OUR VIEW: Oakley, Raft River, Minico have won state titles. Let’s get another one! OUR VIEW: Beginning Thursday at multiple sites across the Treasure Valley, eight Magic Valley boys basketball teams will set out to reach the pinnacle. We'll be rooting for them.

Richfield accomplished a lot along the way, opening the season on a 12-game winning streak while picking up tough victories against No. 5 state seed Council, Carey and Dietrich.

They avenged their first loss of the season to Camas County by finishing with a 2-1 record against the Mushers during the district tournament.

“We made a statement,” Taber said. “These guys are a well-mannered group. They just want to play and win.”

He added, “And, even though their moxie is coming back, I’m going to ask them to dig deeper so we can bring home some hardware.”

Luke Dalton and Clay Kent lead the way for the Tigers, who play eighth-seeded Clark Fork on Thursday. Richfield also got a key performance in the district championship game from Kobyn Benzeval.

“Benzeval had some big blocks and protected the rim without fouling,” Taber said.

The state tourneys open Thursday at multiple sites across the Treasure Valley. Here's a lookahead:

4A

Minico heads to state in stride after ending Twin Falls' nine-game winning streak to claim the Great Basin district title.

Next up, the No. 6-seeded Spartans face No. 3 Blackfoot.

“We have some guys that have been through the wars,” Minico head coach Brady Trenkle told the Times-News, referencing a consolation-round win a few years ago.

“We are one of eight and everybody has a shot," he added. "At the end of the day, we are there and we have a chance at it.”

If the district tournament is a prelude, a No. 6 seed might be the perfect situation for the Spartans, who beat two higher-seeded teams at districts.

The Spartans, led by JT Garza and Ryker Stimpson, will get a boost with the return of Brevin Trenkle, another leading scorer who had been sidelined by injury.

With two bids in the 4A, Twin Falls bounced back to beat Jerome and was seeded fifth in the state bracket.

Jared Mix, Will Preucil and Logan Pittard combined for 47 of the Bruins' 53 points against Jerome as they rallied from an early 12-point deficit to punch their ticket to state.

In the opening round, Twin Falls will face No. 4 Skyview for the second time this season. The Bruins won the December matchup

3A

Buhl heads to state riding a wave of momentum.

First, the Indians led Kimberly 3-1 in matchups this season. Then, in the contest with the most on the line, they pulled ahead to capture the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title, something they hadn't done since 2016.

Now, Buhl faces another challenge as the No. 8 seed against top-seeded Bonners Ferry, led by a trio of all-conference players.

Buhl carries its own presence to the court with four players over 6-feet-tall: Kaden Hunsaker, Kyler Kelly, Conner Sullivan and Jackson Allen.

And keep an eye on Dominic Robles Pierce, too.

Despite losing the district title, Kimberly is going west, too, with a chance to defend its state championship.

The Bulldogs captured the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Sugar-Salem.

This is familiar territory for both teams: They met twice during the regular season, with Kimberly losing both times. But the Bulldogs are ready for another shot.

"It's good that we know who they are," Kimberly head coach Darren Garey said, adding that the Bulldogs have developed a strategy to combat those earlier losses.

Kimberly is often led by Grayden DeVries, Kasen Hammond and Jakob Cummins.

2A

Declo has the same challenge as the Hornets' girls' team two weeks ago: A first-round game against No. 1 Melba as the eighth seed.

An upset win — Melba is undefeated — could catapult Declo through the remainder of the tournament. Emmett Gibby is most recently noted as a leading scorer.

1AD1

The Magic Valley's two representatives, No. 4 Castleford and No. 5 Carey, will square off right from the start.

The district championship game between the teams last week in Twin Falls went down to the wire, ending as Carey’s Carsn Perkes scored a last-second layup for the win.

The Wolves won the regular-season game against the Panthers.

"We are excited to be at the tournament," Castleford head coach AW Wells told the Times-News.

Keep an eye on Santi Alvarado and Ethan Roland, often the leaders for Castleford.

Like Wells, Carey head coach Dick Simpson expressed excitement about the tournament but disappointment at being seeded against a conference rival.