The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team had played two close games against Snow College this season.

The third matchup was anything but.

Kennedy Eskelson continued her late-season offensive surge with 17 points to lead three players in double figures on Wednesday night as the No. 4 Golden Eagles crushed the Badgers 80-37 in Ephraim, Utah, for their 13th straight win.

In the men’s game, Rob Whaley scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as top-ranked CSI remained the nation’s only undefeated team with a 79-65 victory that all but clinched the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championship. The Golden Eagles have a three-game lead with three games left.

The CSI women also remained in control their own destiny in the SWAC standings by smothering a Snow team that had twice pushed them in games decided by six and nine points.

This time, the Golden Eagles (25-2 overall, 14-1 SWAC) raced to a 25-point halftime lead and piled on in the second half against the Badgers (10-14, 7-8).

Liv Knapp added 16 points, six assists and four steals for CSI, which hasn’t lost a game in nearly two months. Kaylee Headrick chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eskelson, meanwhile, has scored in double figures in five of the last six games to raise her season average to 9.4 points.

The CSI men (27-0, 15-0) also got solid games from Isaiah Moses (16 points, four assists), Nate Meithof (15 points, six rebounds) and Joel Armotrading (nine points, eight rebounds) against Snow, which fell to 15-11, 7-8.

Next up, CSI returns home to face the College of Southern Nevada in a Saturday afternoon SWAC doubleheader. The women’s game begins at 1, followed by the men’s contest at about 3 p.m.