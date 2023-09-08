Twin Falls swept individual honors as the Lady Bruins won the varsity “A” race at the 54-school Tiger/Grizz Invite at Idaho Falls on Friday.

Saylor Erickson and Raelee Richardson finished first and second, respectively, to lead the Twin Falls girls to a 37-point win in a race that featured 4A and 5A schools. Erickson finished the 5K in 20:36.6, with Richardson 3.2 seconds behind.

Jerome’s Isabella Beilke earned fourth in 20:51.4 to help the Tigers finish third with 128 points. TFHS’ Brittany Garling crossed the line sixth in 21:09.7.

Burley finished 10th, with Natalia Yearsley as the top finisher at 20th in 21:50.3. The race included 122 runners.

Twin Falls’ Russell Frampton and Preston Dopp finished 1-2 in the boys varsity “A” 5K. Frampton recorded a 17:08.6, with Dopp .3 seconds behind. The Bruins finished fifth with 176 points as Rocky Mountain won with 93 points. Jerome finished ninth as Vincent Showers earned eighth in 17:51.3. Burley finished 12th.

Raft River, the defending 1A champions, finished seventh with 207 points in the girls’ varsity “B” race, which was designated for 1A, 2A and 3A schools. Ririe won with 55 points.

Declo’s Olivia Wilson finished eighth in 21:32.7 to lead all Magic Valley competitors. The Hornets brought only four runners so they did not record a team score.

Ashlee Christensen became the Trojans’ top finisher at 19th in 22:26.4.

Declo finished 15th in the boys’ varsity race as Peter Wesley Christensen finished 19th in 18:57.5. Raft River’s Thomas Harper became the top Magic Valley finisher when he placed 18th in 18:56.4.

Teton won the race with 76 points.

Raft River’s Allie Black, the defending 1A state champion, finished 11th in 20:32.1 in the girls seeded race which featured the top competitors based on fastest times. Burley’s Austin Ricks finished 16th in the boys seeded race at 17:12.6.