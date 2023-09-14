Drew Huse needed a job as an insurance salesman before he fully realized his calling.

Not one that involved bundling home and auto, but one that features pitching hoop dreams and scholarships.

So when College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball announced the addition of Huse as its second assistant coach on Tuesday, it was a hire that caused Huse to move to Twin Falls on a day’s notice in mid-August.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to pursue it entirely and then as soon as I got a 9-5 job, I was like, ‘OK, I know I don’t want to do this,’” Huse told the Times-News. “That kinda pushed me to coach, officially.”

And it makes sense when you consider his family background. His father, Brad Huse, served as Montana State’s men’s basketball coach from 2006 to 2014. Drew Huse’s uncle remains the head men’s basketball coach at Montana State Northern.

Drew Huse played for five years at Montana Tech and embraced a player-coach role before he graduated in 2022. He was set to become a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II Montana State-Billings before CSI called.

“I think I knew for a long time (about wanting to become a coach),” Huse said. “Especially when I was playing, because I was kinda doing that while I was playing a little bit. That was kinda one of the roles on my team ... be a coach on the floor and stuff like that.”

Huse said his role with the Golden Eagles will include a little bit of everything — player development, scouting, recruiting and academic advising. He will serve alongside head coach Jeff Reinert and lead assistant AJ Demond.

“I am so excited to announce that Drew will be joining our staff this season,” Reinert said Tuesday in a CSI news release. “The fact that he just got done playing a year ago at Montana Tech, a highly successful program, is a huge bonus for us. He was a coach on the floor for his college team and he’s a natural to the coaching profession.”

Huse helped the Orediggers to a 2022 Frontier Conference championship as its starting point guard.

“The College of Southern Idaho hoops program just got a lot better by adding Drew Huse as an assistant coach,” the official Montana Tech basketball account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was a great student-athlete, a high IQ player and championship shot maker. He is a winner and will continue to do so at national JUCO power CSI.”

This adds to the numerous Frontier Conference ties within the CSI program as former CSI assistant Ryan Lundgren accepted the Carroll College head coaching job in June while fellow CSI assistant Dawson Henshaw grabbed a Montana Western assistant coaching job in May.

“The Frontier Conference is a great conference and it is a respected conference, so I think that helped me a little bit, too,” Huse said.

When Huse hits the recruiting trail, he described his ideal Golden Eagle as someone who remains disciplined, shows hard work and “is a team guy instead of a me-guy.’

The Golden Eagles logged an undefeated regular season in 2022-23 with a regular-season Scenic West Athletic Conference title and remained the national No. 1 at the end of the season. CSI will host its Basketball Bash on Oct. 3 before competing in the Dallas Jamboree on Oct. 6-7.

“Just a great spot (CSI) for anybody to be at, especially start at,” Huse said. “It’s awesome. It felt like it was like I had to take this opportunity, even though it was a day notice. Didn’t matter. I was gonna do it.”