WENDELL — Julian Ponce’s to-do list consists of one job.

Or really, two. Maybe even more. Just depends on the day.

He had multiple jobs on Tuesday. Began his afternoon with a helmet strapped to his noggin, practicing field goals at Wendell High School’s football stadium.

About an hour later, Ponce ditched the helmet, swapped football cleats for soccer cleats, walked behind the bleachers to the soccer field and suited up in a Wendell win.

His athletic talents lend him a top role on the Wendell soccer squad. On Fridays, his athletic versatility allows him to deliver game-winning kicks for the 2A Trojans, who are 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years and debuted this week at No. 4 in the Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

“That is my only job,” Ponce told the Times-News. “I can’t mess up my one job.”

He hasn’t screwed up yet. Neither have the Trojans, who are seeing the benefits in the win column.

Ponce began football in seventh grade, never picking one sport over the other. Soccer remains his main sport in high school, but he will still make time for the pigskin.

“I’m mostly soccer right now, but whenever I get free time, I come over here and kick and do whatever they tell me to do,” said Ponce, a junior.

It’s a job with unique demands and a high level of judgment. Kickers, at many times, can decide games. Ponce said the transition from soccer to football brings a lot of similarities. Simple enough, right? Just kick a ball. He’s perfect so far in games.

“Just kicking straight,” he said. “The power. It’s all timing honestly. It has made my kicks a lot more accurate and consistent the whole time.”

His Week 1 efforts set the momentum for the Trojans’ season. Down a few points with a few minutes to travel the length of the field.

Ponce booted a game-winning field goal, 12 plays later.

“Just getting down to West Jefferson and coming back that final drive where we could’ve just mailed it in,” Trojans coach Jon Helmandollar told the Times-News. “That has totally changed the atmosphere here and the culture has changed.”

The Trojans, who host Ririe at 7 p.m. Friday, want more.

Many members of the senior class began their varsity careers as sophomores, Helmandollar’s first year at the helm. Guys meshed as a group and players completed their individual tasks.

“Each game has been a battle,” Helmandollar said. “We have had to fight to the end and pulled it out.”

Offensively, Jesse Chavez has emerged as a top 2A running back with 99 carries over three games for a state-leading 536 yards. He’s found the end zone eight times.

Still, Chavez wants more.

“I feel like it’s not the best,” he told the Times-News. “I feel like I still have a lot of work to do. I’m just trying to make it to the next level. See how it goes.”

But it is pieces like Ponce, and the players’ communication that Chavez said could be attributed to the Trojans’ start.

The team bonds over S’mores at bonfires and other hangouts outside of practice.

The result?

A winning team with an increased commitment to the game.

“This team a year or two ago, we would be 1-2 right now,” Helmandollar said. “Not 3-0. We have really come together and been able to fight adversity and be resilient. I am proud of them.”

