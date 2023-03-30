CSI men win 3 events, team title at RMR's latest stop

The College of Southern Idaho men’s rodeo team is closing in on first place in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Coy Montgomery won the bareback riding for the second time in three spring rodeos, Wes Shaw fronted the steer wrestling and Wyatt Lloyd topped the saddle bronc riding last weekend at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden, Utah, as the Golden Eagles claimed the team title.

With two events remaining this season, CSI is within 30 points of Utah Valley University and comfortably ahead of third-place Idaho State University for the region’s second bid to June’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Montgomery led a 1-2-3 finish by the Golden Eagles in bareback, with Sage Allen second and Darien Johnson third.

The CSI women picked up a win, too: Dani Clark picked up the buckle in barrel racing. Shelby Higgins finished third in barrels and fourth in breakaway for the Golden Eagles, who remained third behind Colorado Mesa University and Idaho State in the team standings.

The RMR is off this weekend before finishing next month with rodeos at Colorado Mesa (April 7-8) and Utah Valley (April 14-15).

– Steve Kiggins, Times-News