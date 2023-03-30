The last time I covered a high school rodeo — and it’s been too long ago — I interviewed a fresh-faced cowboy who had just won a state championship.
The tightly contested saddle bronc riding competition had come down to the final day at the 2017 Utah state finals at the Wasatch County Events Center in Heber City, as I reported back then for The Spectrum & Daily News, and I seem to remember this cowboy was the last to go.
He needed 70-something points to win. He scored 72.
“I came here to win,” the cowboy told me afterward. “I just needed to do what I was taught to do.”
The cowboy was Stetson Wright. That Stetson Wright, the one from pro rodeo’s first family. Today’s “king” of the sport who, at just 23 years old, has already won seven world titles — including four consecutive all-around championships — and pocketed nearly $2.5 million in career earnings, highlighted by a single-season record $927,940 in 2022.
Check out his bio at prorodeo.com. You’ll be reading for an hour.
A few weeks before the state finals that year, I chatted with Wright on the phone about his motivation to win following a missed opportunity the previous year at nationals. He told me was “practicing hard” and had become a “little more serious about things.”
I concluded, and this is likely one of the only prophetic paragraphs I’ve written in 30-some years as a journalist: A cowboy named Wright. From Milford. With a chip on his shoulder. Good luck to the other guys.
Sure, I was confident Stetson Wright would become a heck of a good cowboy. His dad Cody and his uncles Spencer and Jesse were all former world saddle bronc champions, after all, and his older brothers Rusty and Ryder had already begun to make a name for themselves on the pro circuit by 2017.
But I had no way of knowing I was talking to rodeo’s next mega-star.
That’s one of the reasons why high school rodeo is so much fun. You just might be watching one of the next greats of the sport without even knowing it.
Could one of them, maybe more, be riding or roping in the Gem State this spring?
The Idaho High School Rodeo Association will kick back into action next month with weekend events scheduled across the state through mid-May. The IHSRA competes in nine geographical districts across the state, with Districts 5 and 6 encompassing the Magic Valley.
The spring openers are April 7-8 in Filer for District 6 and April 14-15 in Jerome for District 5. Gooding, Burley, Rupert, Shoshone, Oakley and Glenns Ferry will also host spring events.
The IHSRA State Finals will be June 3-10 at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. The top finishers there will qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Idaho is turning out good cowboys in recent years, too. The list of former state prep champions is an impressive one:
- There’s Kade Bruno, the Challis saddle bronc rider who has won more than any other Idaho contestant so far this season ($39,523) after making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the first time last year.
- There’s Tristen Hutchings, the bull rider from Monteview who burst onto the national scene by winning four rounds of bull riding at last year’s NFR in Las Vegas.
- There’s Stetson Jorgensen, the Blackfoot steer wrestler who has seriously challenged three times for a gold buckle since 2019. But, get this, Jorgensen won the 2011 state title as a bull rider.
- There’s Tanner Butner, a three-time saddle bronc winner who now calls Wyoming home. He also made his NFR debut last year.
- There’s Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith, a four-time NFR qualifier.
A year ago, Rexburg’s Kelby Schneiter won the state bareback riding championship for the second time — and then went on to win the national title. He’s already cashed paychecks on the pro tour.
Who’s next? We’re all about to find out.
Times-News Editor Steve Kiggins writes weekly on Idaho rodeo. Contact him at 208-735-3255 or via email at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com. Follow along on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.