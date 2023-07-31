A.J. DeMond learned all about the grind of coaching through washing dirty laundry, wiping sweat off the floor and managing the scoreboard during practice.

DeMond said his duties as a University of Utah men’s basketball student manager taught him that no job is too small. Anything that needed to be done for the betterment of the team. He would do it.

Now, after a two-year stint as College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball volunteer assistant coach and a season as lead assistant at Western Nebraska Community College, DeMond will return to Twin Falls as CSI’s assistant basketball coach, according to a CSI press release.

“My wife and I are so grateful to be back at CSI,” DeMond told the Times-News. “It is a special place with a special community. In junior college, there is nowhere like CSI. The fan support, the community support, it is unmatched.”

DeMond replaces former CSI assistant Ryan Lundgren, who left in late June to become the head coach at NAIA’s Carroll College.

DeMond’s volunteer assistant gig overlapped with Lundgren’s time at CSI. DeMond said those relationships carried over to his job in Nebraska and the relationships helped when Reinert needed a new assistant.

Conversations led to DeMond’s application and ultimately, the job.

“It was a great fit on both sides, I think,” DeMond said. “It was an opportunity for me to come back and work at a prestigious program like CSI and be a part of the amazing Twin Falls community again. On the other hand, it was good that I went away for a season to learn and grow myself. There were some things I needed to get better at before I was ready for this job. I think on both sides it kinda worked out. The timing was great. Just grateful to be back.”

DeMond helped CSI to back-to-back NJCAA national tournament appearances and a combined 45-13 mark during his two seasons volunteer assistant. CSI also won the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championship in 2020-21.

“I am pleased to welcome back A.J. and his wife Hailey to the CSI and Twin Falls community,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said via press release. “A.J. is a talented young coach who has demonstrated his commitment to ensuring success on the court, achievement in the classroom, and engagement in the community. His tireless work ethic and familiarity with our culture and program has me very excited about his addition to our staff.”

DeMond assisted Western Nebraska to a 16-15 mark and coached several NJCAA Region IX selections.

He said he bettered himself as a coach in Nebraska thanks to the tasks required with the job. He wasn’t a volunteer assistant anymore. He also expanded his recruiting network with coaches and contacts in Chicago, other parts of the Midwest, Omaha, Texas and Oklahoma.

“You have to build relationships and prove that you are deserving of that trust” DeMond said. “The beauty of CSI is that it is a national program with a national reputation. You can go walk in any gym in the country and people know who CSI is. That is what great is when you wear that logo on your chest, you kinda have that built-in trust already going because CSI has such a great reputation.”

DeMond, a Meridian native, graduated from the University of Utah in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He spent four seasons as the Utes’ manager under head coach Larry Krystkowiak.

“I am really grateful for that time where it was just a basketball masterclass that I got to be a student in and learn and grow from awesome coaches,” DeMond said. “There is the dirty work but now that I’m an assistant coach, it is the same mentality. There is no job too small to help us achieve the goals that we are trying to achieve.”

DeMond said CSI only returns four players from last year’s top-ranked squad — Britton Berrett, Kasen Carpenter, Sam Phipps and Asim Jones. Seven players moved to four-year institutions.

The Golden Eagles will welcome seven new players, including three JUCO transfers and two NCAA transfers.

CSI opens its season Oct. 6-7 at the Dallas Jamboree in Texas.

“Now that I have been away at a different junior college and coached in a different conference, different region, I have realized how special CSI is and I am very, very grateful and blessed to be back,” DeMond said.