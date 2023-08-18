Declo High School graduate Derek Matthews could win a bronze medal Saturday morning at the United World Wrestling U20 Greco-Roman World Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Matthews lost his first bout in the 77 kg, 8-1, to Moldova’s Alexandru Solovei, who earned silver in 2022 and won a Cadet World Championship in 2021.
Matthews was pulled back into the tournament after Solovei reached the finals. Matthews, a four-time state champion for the Hornets, will need two straight wins to reach the bronze medal bout.
He will wrestle Abdulmasih Abdulmasih, an Individual Neutral Athlete who lives in Belarus. If Matthews wins that, he would wrestle Croatia’s Mihael Lukac. If Matthews wins that, he would scrap with Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Mars Uulu, a 2022 Asian U20 silver medalist.
Matthews will wrestle at 1 a.m. Saturday live on FloWrestling.
Boise’s Aden Attao, who competed at 130 kg, reached the quarterfinals but lost, 6-4, to Greece’s Achilleas Chrysidis.
Attao, a 2023 Borah High School graduate, was eliminated when Chrysidis failed to make the final. Attao won bronze at this tournament in 2022 and will wrestle for Oregon State this fall.