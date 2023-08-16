Derek Matthews approached his parents with a proposal.

Or maybe it was more like a declaration.

One that defied family tradition and any of the resources the Matthews family owned.

“‘Hey, I want to rodeo,’” his father and wrestling coach, Ty Matthews, recalled his son saying.

But the family didn’t own a horse. Or a saddle. Oh, and don’t forget Derek Matthews didn’t know how to ride a horse.

Thanks to his wrestling background, though, “he could fall off a horse and throw a cow pretty well,” his father told the Times-News.

So, in 2022, the Declo wrestler took his talents into the arena as a steer wrestler, even winning the second-go round at the National High School Finals Rodeo in his first and only year of rodeo competition.

Matthews has carried that same whatever-it-takes attitude to wrestling camps across the world, from Declo to the 2023 United World Wrestling U20 Greco-Roman Championships that started Monday in Amman, Jordan.

He will compete in the 77 kg bracket at 1 a.m. Friday on FloWrestling.

“I think it’s really cool,” Derek Matthews told the Times-News. “I don’t know how many people from the Magic Valley have been able to represent on the world level, so I think it is kinda cool to bring the little town of Declo onto the map and show it doesn’t matter where you’re at, you can make it to the big stage and do whatever you want. Just put your mind to it.”

He found solutions to any situation in which resources were limited. At 14, Matthews developed an itch to train at a camp in New Jersey.

His parents weren’t willing to drive him across the country or travel with him. A day later, Matthews arranged transportation from the airport with some of his wrestling buddies. Done deal.

“First time on an airplane and we just left him,” Ty Matthews said. “…Now he is going to Amman, Jordan.”

Oh, and the U20 Greco-Roman World Championships represent Derek Matthews’ eighth Greco-Roman tournament. Not something he picked up until recently.

It starts with the environment. Matthews finished his freshman season at the University of Northern Colorado and adjusted to the full-time schedule of college wrestling. He isn’t drilling with teammates who wrestle on the side. He competes with like-minded warriors with world championship and Olympic aspirations.

UNC’s Andrew Allirez won the 2023 NCAA Division I national title at 141 pounds to become the school’s first national champion in more than 60 years

Matthews’ training partner, Andrew Berreyesa, won silver at the 2018 Junior (Now U20) Greco-Roman World Championships.

But why Greco? The upper-body-only style allows competitors to showcase their strength in full-body throws.

“I really don’t know,” Matthews said. “It is just more hand fighting. More fighting with the guy. I can go get a lot more things rather than sit back and wait. I don’t know. It’s just like constant battle, I think.”

Matthews obliterated competitors to make the U20 World Team. First, he outscored opponents 54-9 at the U20 Greco Roman National Championships in March. He ended every match early via tech fall.

“He has always been like that,” Ty Matthews said. "Always had a little bit of a crazy side. A little bit of a ‘I’m just gonna put it out there and see what happens’ kind of side. Just no fear."

Same story in the U20 Greco-Roman World Team Trials final, when he swept UNC teammate Aydin Rix McElhinney with a pair of 10-0 first-period tech falls.

No one on the national stage seemed to compete with the Declo man. Or Central or South Americans when he won gold at the U20 Greco-Roman Pan American Championships in July.

“Derek, he’s kinda got that wild-man mentality when he is on the competition mat where he just kinda grips it and rips it,” UNC head coach Troy Nickerson told the Times-News. “He lets it fly. He’s got great hips and he is as strong as an ox.”

Derek Matthews credited his family for his wrestling background. Ty Matthews and Derek’s older brother wrestled at Indiana. Derek Matthews’ grandpa wrestled at Boise State, long before the school cut its program. Derek Matthews’ uncle wrestled at West Point.

“I have had good mentors,” Derek Matthews said. “Good coaches to show where I need to go in the right direction.”

But now he has reached a new level — national representation.

“It’s something that as a coach and a father ... you always think it is so far out of reach that it is not really something you ever think or dream about,” Ty Matthews said. “But we are super proud. It is one of those things you just can’t believe that he is actually going to represent the United States at the world level.”

And when he steps on the mat in the Middle East, Derek Matthews will be one of two Idahoan athletes on that U.S. delegation. Heavyweight Aden Attao, a 2023 Borah High School graduate and returning bronze medalist, will also compete.

Ty Matthews said he didn’t push his son toward certain activities. But Derek Matthews’ relentless attitude pushed himself. Always on the move, focused on the next thing.

He became an expert at persuading his buddies to carpool.

“It was one of those things he was relentless on wanting to get better and going to these bigger and tougher tournaments.”

But he didn't limit himself to rodeo and wrestling. He won four individual state wrestling titles with the Hornets but also starred in football and baseball.

“Derek was just so tough as a football player. Never quit and he was a good leader," Hornets football coach Josh Stewart told the Times-News. "Lead by example and we’re just really proud of Derek, what he’s accomplished since he left Declo. He was a phenomenal football player and he is a phenomenal wrestler."

He won’t forget his roots, either.

“Believe in yourself,” Derek Matthews said. “If you want something, go get it. Trust your coaches. Trust the process and if you work harder than the other kids, you will get there one day.”

