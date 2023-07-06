A wrestler from the Magic Valley moved one step closer to becoming a world champion on Thursday.

Declo High School graduate Derek Matthews won gold at 77 kg at the U20 Pan-American Greco-Roman Championships in Santiago, Chile.

Matthews, who recently finished his freshman year at the University of Northern Colorado, went 3-0 and ended two matches early.

Greco-Roman, unlike other styles of wrestling, does not allow holds below the waist. All contact must be made upper body, making the style the ultimate display of strength.

He began the day with a 7-1 win over Brazil’s Kauan Ferreira Gomes and advanced to the final after he pinned Mexico’s Raul Unzueta Torres in 5:17. Matthews claimed the tournament win when he beat Venezuela’s Darfel Parada Camacaro, via 8-0 tech fall in 82 seconds.

Matthews, who became Declo's first four-time prep state champion, will chase a world title at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 14-20.

Matthews wasn’t the only Idahoan to dominate in Chile.

Boise heavyweight Aden Attao earned his second U20 Pan-American gold medal thanks to three bonus-point victories. Attao, who will wrestle for Oregon State in the fall, returns as a U20 world bronze medalist.

We like what we're seeing so far, Aden! 🦫#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/7IFHVpc1Ex — Oregon State Wrestling (@BeaverWrestling) July 6, 2023

Meridian’s Jadon Skellenger also claimed gold with four wins on Thursday at 67 kg. Skellenger, a Lehigh University commit, also represented the U.S. at the 2021 Cadet World Championships.

Each Idahoan helped the U.S. win the team title. Five other Americans claimed gold.