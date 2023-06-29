Cowboy hat, boots, spurs, rigging.

Darien Johnson and his bareback riding buddies showed up at the Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo in Mountain Home last Friday with all the right gear. Then they made a pact, on a whim, to add another accessory.

“We all decided to wear sunglasses,” the College of Southern Idaho cowboy told the Times-News with a chuckle.

Sunglasses? On a bucking horse?

Quote “I feel good. Best I’ve ever felt. Best I’ve ever ridden.” Darien Johnson, CSI cowboy

“It felt frickin’ pretty cool,” Johnson recalled. “It gives you a little more determination, I guess. If you buck off or something bad happens, you’ll look a little stupid with sunglasses on.”

Johnson came out looking cool. With a bright sun hanging in the sky over the outdoor rodeo arena at Optimist Park into the early evening hours, Johnson rode for 78 points to split first and successfully defend his championship at pro rodeo’s annual stop along Interstate 84.

One of his travel buddies, Texas cowboy Gavin French, won the other half of the first-place payday ($949 each), and another, Sage Allen, Johnson’s CSI teammate who placed seventh this month at the College National Finals Rodeo, finished third and pocketed $589.

The story was much the same the following night in Meridian — minus the sunglasses.

Johnson won again, scoring 85 points on Western Rodeo’s Easy Chair for a $1,117 paycheck. Allen was fourth, winning $406, and French fifth to earn $237.

“Last week was awesome,” Johnson said. “We all kept some money in the rig.”

A week after leaving the college finals, where he “didn’t draw the best” and missed out on a chance at the short go, Johnson was feeling better as he counted the biggest stack.

After shading Legacy Pro Rodeo’s Red Lady in Mountain Home, Johnson got an unexpected boost when he showed up at the arena in Meridian.

“I had a judge come up to me before the rodeo and he told me they had been 85, 86, 87 on that horse,” Johnson said. “He said, ‘I’ve heard a little bit about you, and you’ve got a good shot.’”

He added, “They call the horse Easy Chair. It was a nice, little easy chair for me.”

With momentum on his side, Johnson will open a stretch of eight events in eight days on Saturday as the pro tour hits “Cowboy Christmas,” the richest stretch of the season that traditionally starts with the Greeley Stampede in Colorado and wraps up in late July at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

The weeks in and around the Fourth of July holiday also include the $1.79 million Calgary Stampede, the St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon and the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, among several big-money events.

Johnson’s first stop: The Jackson Hole Rodeo in Wyoming.

“There’s only one thing on my mind every time I go to a rodeo, winning. If that’s not your mindset, why even show up?” he said. “I feel good. Best I’ve ever felt. Best I’ve ever ridden.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Kade Bruno and Brady Portenier

were Idaho’s big winners at the $500,000 Reno Rodeo, the richest stop of the pro tour last week. Bruno, the Challis saddle bronc rider who made his first trip to the NFR last year, won the second round and finished second in the three-head average to walk away with $6,188. That pushed him over the $100,000 mark in season winnings for the second straight year and into fourth in the world standings ($105,589). Portenier, meanwhile, picked up $5,768 for a third-place finish in the bull riding average to improve to 31st in the world standings ($37,732).

Victor’s Cooper Cooke

, who won Idaho prep all-around cowboy honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021, is making a run at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Cooke vaulted to No. 20 in the world bareback riding standings ($34,474) after a pair of wins last weekend, claiming $3,560 at the Crooked River Roundup in Oregon and pocketing another $1,625 at Rodeo de Sante Fe in New Mexico.

Caldwell’s

Jacob Lees

, who is also chasing his first NFR bid, finished second to Cooke in Oregon, adding $2,730 to his season winnings and pushing into 12th in the world standings with $48,915, already a career best.

Monteview’s

Tristen Hutchings

, who won his second collegiate national title in three years earlier in the month, is back in the top 10 in the world bull riding standings (No. 9, $67,810). Hutchings split first at the Buffalo Championship PRCA Rodeo in Minnesota over the weekend, scoring 87 points on Barnes PRCA Rodeo’s Hell Boy for a $3,416 payday.

Three former CSI contestants won pro paychecks last weekend:

Brek Sanderson claimed his first bull riding victory of the year, pocketing $3,508 at Meridian; Mason Clements topped the bareback riding at the Lehi Roundup in Utah to improve his chances of qualifying for his fourth NFR; and Ashtyn Carlson

picked up $1,212 for turning the fastest barrel racing run in Meridian.

The PRCA’s next stop in the Magic Valley is July 7-8 at Fairfield for the $27,500

Camas County Pro Rodeo. Nightly performances are set for 7:30 at the C Me Later Arena. Tickets are for sale online:

