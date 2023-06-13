BUHL — The Hillcrest Knights Varsity saw enough of Buhl’s Chase Rose and Remington Higley.

The duo smashed a home run each on Tuesday night and a decision was made with an out remaining in the game. A double intentional walk before Buhl’s Bryden Drake finished the job a few at-bats later after a catcher’s interference scored Rose.

The Tribe found all sorts of ways to sweep Hillcrest, 7-6 and 6-5, in double walk-off fashion. Colby Ridley reached first base on an errant throw that scored Higley and Porter Higley to win the first game.

“Sometimes you win on things you don’t expect to,” Tribe coach Brandon Craner told the Times-News. “That was just some unfortunate luck for them and good luck on our part.”

That’s eight straight wins for Buhl. The Tribe are hot and finding an equation for all the success.

Higley said he expected the walk, even though it was the first time he saw a double intentional walk. The guys behind Higley picked up the scraps and established balance all around. No matter the position or the batting order.

Start with the top of the order — Rylan Browner and Damian Craner, a Dawson Community College signee. These guys don’t waste time to reach the bases.

Then there’s Rose and Higley, who each boast a batting average approaching .500.

The offensive dominance is hard to miss. Six guys batting more than .400 and a .309 team average. Six of Buhl’s players combined for 16 hits on Tuesday.

“The boys are having fun,” Brandon Craner said. “We have a lot of good talent. We’re letting them play loose and take care of themselves.”

Buhl’s defense doesn’t make many mistakes, either. Three errors in the past four games.

“They just do the little things right,” Brandon Craner said. “In the box, out of the box. They do the things right in practice and it shows up in the field.”

Damian Craner limited Hillcrest in the first game with a six-inning, four-run outing. He struck out three, thanks to his fastball- and curveball-heavy arsenal. And each game prepares him for the next level.

“Just the level of competition we play at,” Damian Craner told the Times-News. “It’s a great competition. It’s a great level. Seeing all these pitchers, just getting prepared for the college level, it’s been great.”

Buhl continues its busy schedule with 18 games before July 18 and then the district tournament.

Buhl doesn’t want to stop there.

“Want to qualify for state, get there, place in the top three and maybe win the whole thing and go to regionals,” Remington Higley told the Times-News.

Magic Valley squads busy Tuesday

Buhl’s doubleheader was one of many throughout the Magic Valley on Tuesday night. Idaho Prime 16U swept Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 13-0 and 6-1, while Twin Falls Cowboys Royal beat Upper Valley, 17-14 and led 3-1 in the second inning before severe weather delayed the contest. Game one featured 33 hits. Twin Falls accounted for 17. Emmett Demlow went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

Twin Falls coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News the game will resume at a later date. Cowboys Royal also beat Idaho Falls, 5-4 on Monday night in a rain-shortened game. Weather postponed game two.

Also, Minico Storm A split with Post 56 Bruins A 18U. The Storm won game one, 6-1, before they lost 5-3. Minico’s Spencer Pease had five RBIs.

