Burley. Gooding. Twin Falls Hawks.
Doesn’t matter.
Buhl found another victim, Burley, and extended its winning streak to 21 games with a 6-2 victory over the Green Sox on Monday.
Tribe pitcher Porter Higley struck out 10 batters in six innings, allowing four hits and two walks. Catcher Damian Craner, a Dawson Community College signee, hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Jacob Metcalf went 2-for-2.
Burley’s Jake and Ian Redder smacked two hits piece. Jake Redder, the team’s leading hitter (.457), also drove in a run.
No Magic Valley squad has defeated Buhl this season. At least not yet. The Tribe haven’t lost since May 31, an opening-day sweep to Hillcrest out of Ammon. The Tribe avenged that sweep on June 13.
Hub City (Wendell) swept Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 8-0 and 10-6.
People are also reading…
Hub City pitcher Cooper Jones tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine.
He also collected three hits and two RBIs. Lucas McRoberts compiled the same stats at the plate, and Adrian Nava went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Chase Jacobsen led Hub City in game two with two RBIs and three hits.