Dally Sears limped across the walkway in front of the grandstands at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello.

Not 45 minutes earlier, with a bull riding championship up for grabs at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Sears had been thrown to the dirt and stepped on by a black-and-white spotted bull in a bad mood.

There was a grimace of pain across his face as he climbed the steps to find a place to sit for the awards ceremony. As he shifted in his seat, Sears looked uncomfortable.

How would he do getting back down those steps?

It didn’t take long to find out. When his name was called for a scholarship, Sears pushed himself up, hobbled a few steps and then, surprisingly, swung his way over the final couple of steps and landed on the walkway.

Cowboy tough.

“I’m doing great,” Sears told the Times-News this week on the phone, shrugging off the injury. “Just getting on a lot of practice bulls.”

This isn’t the time to be hurt, anyway — not when the next stop on the road is the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Quote “My biggest goal is to ride all my bulls and ride all my horses and just have fun.” Dally Sears, Malta roughstock cowboy

Beginning Sunday, Sears will be one of 10 Magic Valley contestants at the world’s largest rodeo, which brings together more than 1,700 cowboys and cowgirls from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand for a week of riding and roping in Gillette, Wyoming.

Sears, who graduated in May from Raft River High School in Malta, is the only local contestant going in two events after finishing third at the state finals in bull and saddle bronc riding.

Jerome’s Britt Wells (bareback riding) and Kimberly’s Joe Zebarth and Oakley’s Briggs Matthews (boys cutting) round out the Magic Valley contingent.

“I’m excited, feeling really good and healthy,” Taylor told the Times-News in a text message on Wednesday. “I went on a Fourth of July run and won two rodeos and took second at one of them. I’m riding really good and just having fun with it.”

Bott is feeling good, too.

“My mindset going into nationals is to treat it just like any other rodeo. My goal is to go out there and make two nice, solid runs and see where that puts us in the average,” she told the Times-News in a Wednesday text message. “I am super excited for this amazing opportunity to go compete at the national level! My horse is feeling super good and, as always, I am so blessed to be her jockey!”

While Taylor and Bott will be at nationals for the second time, Sears is making his debut on the event’s 75th anniversary. It’ll be a new adrenaline rush for a cowboy who, admittedly, thrives on the chase for his next thrill aboard a bucking horse or bull.

Sears has been riding one animal or another “since I was able to walk,” he said, half-jokingly, starting with sheep at just a few years old before moving to steers, then mini bulls and, now, the same caliber of bulls and broncs that professional cowboys ride for big bucks on the PRCA tour.

“Oh man, big adrenaline rush!” said Sears, describing his motivation for roughstock riding, which is something of a family tradition with his dad, Jade, and others, including a grandfather, going before him. “I’ll chase anything that gives me an adrenaline rush.”

Sears has stepped up his pursuit for the highest of highs in recent years, twice attending the bull riding school led by Joe Frost, a former NFR cowboy from Utah who was forced into early retirement in 2021 due to blood clots in his leg. He’s even begun to lean on Frost, the national prep champion in 2010, for advice and mentorship.

“He’s always been able to answer questions for me and watch my videos when I send them to him,” said Sears, who has earned a full-ride scholarship to rodeo beginning this fall at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, New Mexico. He’s planning to major in equine industry and training.

But, first, Sears is off to Wyoming.

“I’m just staying relaxed and trying not to think about it too much until it’s time to get down to business,” he said. “My biggest goal is to ride all my bulls and ride all my horses and just have fun.”

At a glance WHAT: The 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo. WHEN: The NHSFR opens Sunday with the first of 12 cutting and rodeo performances at 7 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday leading up to the short go on Saturday, July 22. WHERE: Camplex Event Center, Gillette, Wyo. WHO: The world’s largest rodeo features more than 1,700 cowboys and cowgirls from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand. The top four finishers in each event from the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo earned automatic bids – including 10 Magic Valley contestants: Jerome’s Winn Southwick and Britt Wells (bareback riding) and Tucker Taylor (bull riding), Gooding’s Trey Smith (steer wrestling), Rupert’s Teely Bott (barrel racing), Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett (girls cutting), Castleford’s Katie Brackett (queen), Malta’s Dally Sears (saddle bronc and bull riding), and Kimberly’s Joe Zebarth and Oakley’s Briggs Matthews (boys cutting).

Bulls, broncs & barrels

A pair of Idaho cowboys picked up wins at the Basin City Freedom Rodeo in Washington state last week. Caldwell’s Jacob Lees split first in bareback riding with 83.5 points to pocket a $4,422 paycheck to stay on track for his first Wrangler Rodeo. He’s 12th in the world standings at $58,143. Chubbuck’s Matt Shiozawa was tops in tie-down roping, earning $4,834 to move into 16th in the world standings ($51,651). He’s seeking his 12th trip to the NFR but first since a string of five straight appearances ended in 2018.

split first in bareback riding with 83.5 points to pocket a $4,422 paycheck to stay on track for his first Wrangler Rodeo. He’s 12th in the world standings at $58,143. Chubbuck’s was tops in tie-down roping, earning $4,834 to move into 16th in the world standings ($51,651). He’s seeking his 12th trip to the NFR but first since a string of five straight appearances ended in 2018. Gooding’s Wylee Haney won the bull riding championship at the 27th annual Silver State International Rodeo, which annually invites the fifth through 25th finishers from district, state or province finals for a weeklong competition in Winnemucca, Nevada. How did he get his start in the sport? “My dad stuck me on a sheep when I was 5,” he told the Times-News. “I’ve just kept on riding.”

won the bull riding championship at the 27th annual Silver State International Rodeo, which annually invites the fifth through 25th finishers from district, state or province finals for a weeklong competition in Winnemucca, Nevada. How did he get his start in the sport? “My dad stuck me on a sheep when I was 5,” he told the Times-News. “I’ve just kept on riding.” College of Southern Idaho cowboy Sage Allen , who finished seventh at the College National Finals Rodeo last month to cap a freshman season that included a Rocky Mountain Region bareback riding title, won the Days of the Old West Rodeo in Hailey with a 78-point effort over the Fourth of July weekend.

, who finished seventh at the College National Finals Rodeo last month to cap a freshman season that included a Rocky Mountain Region bareback riding title, won the in Hailey with a 78-point effort over the Fourth of July weekend. The 108th annual Snake River Stampede, with a prize purse of $240,000, opens Tuesday with the first of five nightly performances inside the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. There’s a Saturday noon matinee, too. For more information or to buy tickets, go online to www.snakeriverstampede.com.

