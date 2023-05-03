For the fifth time this season, Gracie Walters was honored as the Scenic West Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week.

But here’s a first: The College of Southern Idaho sophomore on Wednesday was picked as the NJCAA Softball Division I Pitcher of the Week after striking out 22 batters without yielding a run in two games against Utah State University Eastern.

“Arm of STEEL!,” the NJCAA proclaimed in a tweet announcing Walters’ selection.

The sophomore from Nampa has been splendid for the Golden Eagles (38-16 overall, 24-11 SWAC), who finish the regular season with a four-game series at Colorado Northwestern Community College this weekend. Walters is 15-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 101 innings, good for 30th nationally.

Against Utah State Eastern, Walters gave up two singles and three walks in 11 innings as CSI swept four games to run its winning streak to six games.

Following the weekend series in Colorado, CSI will regroup for the Region 18 Tournament on May 15-17, hosted by Salt Lake Community College.