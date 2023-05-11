The best pitcher in the Scenic West Athletic Conference this season wore the black and gold of the College of Southern Idaho.

Sophomore ace Josh Trentadue, who compiled an 8-2 record with a 1.60 ERA and 109 strikeouts, was named Region 18 Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, one of three Golden Eagles to earn postseason accolades.

Third baseman Greyson Shafer was named to the Region 18 first team after batting .262 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs, and outfielder Cole Rollins was selected to the conference’s all-defensive team after handling 51 chances without an error.

Trentadue has signed to play next season at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University, which competes against the likes of Saint Louis, Dayton, UMass and George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

After Salt Lake Community College spoiled what could be Trentadue’s final appearance in a CSI uniform with a 6-2 win late Wednesday night to open the regional tournament, the Golden Eagles survived a ninth-inning meltdown and rallied to beat Utah State University Eastern 8-7 on Thursday in 10 innings.

Brody Duvall hit a walk-off single to lift CSI (32-18), which allowed two homers and six runs in the ninth to waste a 7-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles played SLCC again Thursday night for a spot in Friday’s championship game against No. 1 seed College of Southern Nevada. Results were not available by the Times-News’ print deadline.

Men’s basketball: Armotrading signs at Cal Poly

The fourth player from CSI’s 29-2 team that held the nation’s No. 1 ranking for six weeks has signed at the NCAA Division I level.

Center Joel Armotrading, a 6-foot-9 defensive menace who blocked nearly three shots per game this season for the Golden Eagles, will play for Cal Poly of the Big West Conference, where he’ll match up against former CSI teammate Isaiah Moses, who signed last month at UC Riverside.

Rob Whaley (UNLV) and Nate Meithof (Oregon State) have also moved on to college basketball’s highest level since the Golden Eagles lost in the second round of the NJCAA Championships.

Armotrading averaged 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while starting 30 games in his second season in Twin Falls.

“He has a motor that doesn’t shut off and it shows every time he steps on the floor,” Cal Poly head coach John Smith said of Armotrading in a news release.

Congrats to Taycee Harper For committing to Montana State University-Northern … Thank you Taycee for what you brought to our program last year with your leadership and hardwork. @Taycee_Harper2 @SkylightsWBB pic.twitter.com/QdNLKgRrnE — CSI Women's Basketball (@CSI_WBB) May 12, 2023

Women’s basketball: Haizlip, Harper sign at next level

Kali Haizlip and Taycee Harper, a pair of guards who played key reserve roles for CSI’s 31-3 team this season, are going to the next level.

Haizlip, who played nearly 17 minutes per game while averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in her only season in Twin Falls, signed this week at the University of Texas-Arlington, an NCAA Division I program in the Western Athletic Conference.

“We love that she will be able to impact the game with her ability to score, rebound and defend multiple positions,” Lady Mavs head coach Shereka Wright said in a news release.

Harper, a former Minico High standout who tallied 2.3 points and 1.4 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore after transferring from Walla Walla Community College in Washington, is headed to Montana State University-Northern, the NAIA school announced Thursday.

In a news release, Skylights head coach Chris Mouat said he expected Harper to be an “immediate impact player at the defensive end of the floor.”