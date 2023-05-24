The College of Southern Idaho softball team fought back from an early deficit but suffered a tough setback to finish its season.

A day after losing their opener at the 16-team NJCAA Division I World Series at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, the Golden Eagles fell 3-2 against Gordon State College of Georgia on Wednesday in a loser-out consolation game.

CSI closed out the season at 45-18, highlighted by its second straight Region 18 championship and a 13-game winning streak heading into nationals.

"It shows how much this group grew over the year. We had a rough fall and didn't swing it well," Golden Eagles head coach Nick Baumert told the Times-News during a phone interview. "But to turn it around and put up the numbers we did, win the region tournament and get ourselves to a national tournament just typify CSI softball and what it means."

Brooke Merrill led CSI from the circle for six innings. She struck out eight, gave up two walks and scattered four hits to keep the Highlanders' offense at bay.

"Brooke was just Brooke. It was just bittersweet since it was her last time she will be in the circle as a Golden Eagle," Baumert said. "She threw it super well, and I feel like she deserved a better outcome."

He added, "As well for Gracie (Walters) yesterday. Our bats kind of disappeared and it is something we will take a look at and kind of figure out if we need to revamp offense for a national tournament run."

Gordon State took the early lead with run-scoring singles in the first and fourth innings.

CSI found its footing in the top of the fifth inning after Kenzee Hale nailed a double to bring in the Golden Eagles' first run.

One inning later, Gracie Tentinger tied the score with a leadoff homer.

"A big swing at a big time," Baumert said. "It really got us back in the game."

Tentinger was clutch for CSI all season. She ranks second nationally with 38 home runs and 106 RBIs, to go along with a .514 batting average.

But the Highlanders regained the lead, aided by a pair of errors, and held off the Golden Eagles in the final innings.

"It was super surprising since we play such clean defense," Baumert said. "At this level and at a national tournament, you have to take care of the little things."