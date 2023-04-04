Three College of Southern Idaho basketball players were named NJCAA All-Americans on Tuesday.

Isaiah Moses, the freshman point guard from Alaska who made it all go for a Golden Eagles men’s team that went undefeated during the regular season, was a first-team selection. Sophomore forward Rob Whaley, the Region 18 Player of the Year who has committed to UNLV, and freshman forward Kaylee Headrick, who nearly averaged a double-double while leading the CSI women to the national semifinals, were honorable mention picks.

Moses averaged 16.5 points — tied for tops on the team with sophomore playmaker Nate Meithof — to go along with 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 90% from the free-throw line and 43% from 3-point range.

“What a season for this guy!!!!” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said on Twitter while sharing the school’s announcement.

The Golden Eagles’ inspirational leader, Whaley averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 52% from the field.

Headrick made an immediate impact, notching double-doubles in each of her first three games in a CSI uniform and going on to finish the season at 10.5 points and nine rebounds per game. She added 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 36% from 3-point territory.