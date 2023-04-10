Nate Meithof is going to play basketball in the Pac-12 Conference.

After a standout sophomore season at the College of Southern Idaho, Meithof announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to Oregon State University, becoming the second starter from the Golden Eagles’ undefeated regular-season team to go to an NCAA Division I program.

Meithof, a former prep standout at McNary High School in Oregon’s capital city of Salem, about 40 miles northeast of OSU’s campus in Corvallis, averaged 16.5 points per game — tied with Isaiah Moses for tops on the team — and led CSI with 45 steals. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 85% from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed playmaker had multiple Division I offers, choosing the Beavers over UC-Santa Barbara, New Mexico State, Utah Valley, Drake, Long Island and Portland State, among others.

In his final game wearing a Golden Eagles uniform, Meithof drained five 3-pointers in the second half during a comeback attempt that fell short against Vincennes University of Indiana at the NJCAA Championships last month in Hutchinson, Kansas.

In February, CSI’s Rob Whaley committed to UNLV of the Mountain West Conference. He finished the season averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NJCAA All-American honors.

Baseball: CSI splits twinbill with Utah State Eastern



Junior Garcia hit a walk-off, two-run single in the seventh inning as CSI rallied from a 9-1 deficit to win the second game of a Monday doubleheader against Utah State University Eastern at Skip Walker Field.

The 13-12 victory followed a 5-1 loss in the first game of the Scenic West Athletic Conference twinbill.

Garcia also singled home a run in the Golden Eagles’ seven-run fourth inning that erased a six-run deficit. But Utah State Eastern scored three times in the sixth for a 12-10 lead, before Brody Duvall hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning and Garcia finished the comeback in the next inning.

Greyson Shafer homered, walked three times, scored two runs and had three RBIs for CSI in the second game, and Brennen Chappell pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for his first win of the season.

Cole Rollins, Colby Carter and Tai Walker all drove in two runs.

The Golden Eagles (22-12 overall, 6-12 SWAC), who lost three of four games between the teams over the weekend in Price, Utah, managed just four hits in the opener. Garcia’s RBI single in the third inning accounted for the only run.

The two teams conclude their stretch of eight head-to-head games over five days on Tuesday with a doubleheader in Twin Falls, beginning at 11 a.m.