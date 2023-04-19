Liv Knapp turned one standout season at the College of Southern Idaho into an NCAA Division I scholarship.

The point guard who fueled the Golden Eagles’ second-ever run to the NJCAA national semifinals has signed with Utah State University of the Mountain West Conference, becoming the third CSI player to parlay this year’s success in Twin Falls into a chance to play at college basketball’s highest level.

Knapp averaged 9.3 points and a team-leading 3.9 assists while starting 31 of 34 games for the Golden Eagles. But, beyond her statistics, Knapp was an energizer and charismatic leader for a CSI team that won the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles with just one loss.

“I’m super excited to become an Aggie because I’ve always dreamed of playing Division I basketball,” Knapp said in a news release. “I chose USU because they are giving me the opportunity to prove that I can compete at the next level.”

Congrats to Liv Knapp on committing to Utah State🏀👏🏾💪🏾…. @USUWBasketball thank you Liv for transferring to CSI and giving your best every single day. Your hard work has paid off pic.twitter.com/0RZSga0UWp — CSI Women's Basketball (@CSI_WBB) April 19, 2023

The Golden Eagles on Twitter on Wednesday thanked Knapp “for transferring to CSI and giving your best every single day.” She came to Twin Falls for her sophomore season after playing one year at Central Wyoming College.

“Liv is such a fierce competitor and lives in the gym,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said in the school news release. “Her work ethic and will to win are among some of her best attributes. We are so happy to have Liv joining the Aggies.”

In Logan, Knapp will be teammates with another SWAC standout, Snow College’s Samiana Suguturaga, who was also among the Aggies’ five-player recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.

Like Knapp, Nate Meithof used an eye-opening sophomore year with the Golden Eagles to earn a Division I scholarship. The lefty playmaker who helped lead the CSI men’s team to an undefeated regular season and a No. 2 seed to the NJCAA Championships committed last week to play for Oregon State University of the Pac-12 Conference.

Rob Whaley, the SWAC’s men’s player of the year, committed in February to UNLV, also of the Mountain West.