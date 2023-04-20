Add Tylie Jones to the growing list of College of Southern Idaho basketball players headed to the NCAA Division I ranks.

Following a solid sophomore season in which she helped the Golden Eagles reach the NJCAA women’s national semifinals, Jones announced on her Facebook page that she’s “100% committed!!” to New Mexico State University.

She’s the fourth CSI player to reach college basketball’s highest level since February. Jones’ teammate, Liv Knapp, has signed with Utah State, while men’s standouts Rob Whaley and Nate Meithof have committed to UNLV and Oregon State, respectively.

In November, three games into the 2022-23 season, CSI’s Alyssa Christensen signed with Boise State. She went on to average 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds during her sophomore campaign, second in both statistical categories to freshman sensation Kaylee Headrick.

After transferring to CSI from Snow College in Utah, Jones averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing in all of the team's 34 games, including seven starts. The forward from Rigby also ranked third on the team with 53 steals.

The Golden Eagles on Twitter on Thursday thanked Jones “for believing in CSI and putting in the work.”

In Las Cruces, Jones will join an Aggies program that is moving this summer from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA, where they will compete against the likes of UTEP, North Texas, Rice, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.