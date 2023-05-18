You wouldn’t know it by looking at the final Rocky Mountain Region standings. Shelby Higgins, after all, finished second in barrel racing and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo.

But those 815 points don’t tell the whole story.

“I actually had a rough season,” the College of Southern Idaho cowgirl told the Times-News this week. “It didn’t go like how I would have liked it to go.”

Yet, still, Higgins conceded, “We were actually fairly close to winning the region. It came down to just a few points at the last rodeo.”

Despite finishing 20 points shy of the top spot, Higgins described a potholed road to reach her second straight CNFR, even a “struggle” at times as she and her horse, Divi, drifted between clocking quick turns and tipping barrels.

A four-time national finals qualifier while competing at Bear Lake High School in Montpelier, a town of a few thousand folks about 30 miles from the Wyoming border, Higgins will be one of two CSI cowgirls to run at the college finals next month. Raegan Steed, another former Idaho prep standout, won the RMR breakaway roping championship for the second year in a row to clinch another trip to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Eight CSI cowboys are going to Wyoming, too — a group fronted by Sage Allen and Tyson Hirschi, who won regional titles in bareback and bull riding, respectively.

A return trip to Casper was hardly a guarantee for Higgins and her horse of eight years after an uneven fall that included one win, a second-place showing and three otherwise forgettable weekends. When the spring season opened five months later at CSI’s home rodeo, Higgins missed out on points again.

Why the struggles?

“I would just say, every once in awhile, we get into a phase where we’re struggling to keep the barrels standing,” Higgins said. “We have to work to get our connection back. We have to work together on trust.”

To do that, Higgins said she prioritized spending quality time with Divi rather than pushing the horse in the practice arena or stressing about past results.

“A lot of people, when things aren’t going well, they’ll really practice hard. What I try to do is just spend time with my horse. Just ride around, not practice. Just spend that time together to rebuild our trust,” she said.

That quality time paid off. Higgins finished the spring with four top-5 finishes — capped by a final weekend victory that was nearly enough to overtake Colorado Mesa’s Wylee Mitchell for the regional title.

Like every good cowgirl, Higgins credited her horse.

“He’s a real good horse. Sometimes, I just struggle with my confidence,” she said. “For the most part, he is so consistent. He knows his job, loves his job.”

While Divi did his part, so did Higgins, said CSI head coach Steve Birnie.

“It can be pretty common, you get on a streak where everything’s going good and then maybe you knock over a barrel or you don’t run as good as you want,” Birnie told the Times-News. “You just have to kind of fix the things you can and not worry about the things you can’t, like how everybody else is doing, and I think she was good at that.

“She’s really good at saying, ‘OK, here was the error on that run,’ now fix it, put the pedal down, don’t safety up,” he said. “I know she would have really loved to win the region this year … there’s a thousand things that could have done differently but that’s how it went. She dang sure competed her butt off with her horse.”

Now, Higgins is focused on carrying those good vibes across state lines to Casper, which has hosted the college finals since 1999. The CNFR, which brings together the top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most points, runs June 11-17.

In her debut a year ago, Higgins improved with each go (14.91, 14.46 and 14.45) but narrowly missed the short round. She’s hoping for better this time.

“It was definitely a new place and, me and my horse, we weren’t quite sure what to expect,” Higgins recalled. “We got better with each run and, when we got to the third round, we were both pretty confident in what we could do there.”

She added, “We know the arena now, and we know what we need to do.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Gooding’s Rio Curtis won three events last weekend at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association District 5 event in Jerome. The all-around cowboy won the first day in steer wrestling with a blistering run of 5.02 seconds — the district’s fastest time this spring by more than two seconds — and topped tie-down roping in 12.65 seconds. He also partnered with Gooding’s Dawson Turner to win team roping on the second day. Jerome’s Winn Southwick (saddle bronc and bareback riding) and Gooding’s Jacelyn Butler (barrel racing and pole bending) were double-winners. So was Taylor Glaser

, an Elko, Nevada, cowgirl who rodeos in Idaho: She won goat tying and pole bending on the first day. Next: The district finals are this weekend in Glenns Ferry, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two cowboys and two cowgirls each won a pair of events at the IHSRA District 6 event in Burley last weekend.

Rupert’s Lucas Cruz and Middleton’s Sam Kofoed paired up to win the first day of team roping, heading and heeling in 8.33 seconds. Cruz held his district edge in tie-down roping with a second-day victory, and Kofoed also won a round of steer wrestling. On the second day of team roping, Rupert’s Addey Rucker and Oakley’s Braig Bench turned in the district’s fastest time of the spring, clocking 7.21 seconds to win an especially fast round that featured two other tandems under eight seconds. Rucker also won a round in goat tying. Albion’s Samantha Mai

won pole bending on the first day and barrel racing on the second day. Next: District 6 wraps up the regular season at Burley, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The

Gooding Pro Rodeo is still months away. But the Andy James Arena will be alive with action on Saturday, May 27, when the Dirty Rotten Buckers bronc futurity makes its debut in Gooding. The $20,000 competition is designed to showcase some of the sport’s rising saddle bronc riders and bucking horses. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are on sale at

.

James Fain

, a two-time PRCA Photographer of the Year who was inducted into the Idaho Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2018, died May 10. He was 80.