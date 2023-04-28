TWIN FALLS — For three years, Kennedy Eskleson has entertained recruiting pitches from Jenteal Jackson.

The time is finally right.

Following a stellar sophomore season at the College of Southern Idaho, where she helped the Golden Eagles reach the NJCAA national semifinals for just the second time in school history, Eskelson signed a national letter of intent on Friday to play women’s basketball at Weber State University.

Eskelson is the seventh CSI player, and fourth from the women’s program, to make the move to the NCAA Division I ranks for the 2023-24 season. She was joined at Friday’s signing event at Canyon Springs Golf Course by CSI teammates Alyssa Christensen (Boise State), Liv Knapp (Utah State) and Tylie Jones (New Mexico State), whose commitments had been previously reported by the Times-News.

“I know it’s going to be a lot more challenging, and better athletes and stuff,” Eskelson said of suiting up in the Big Sky Conference, against the likes of Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State. “So, I’m just excited to compete and do whatever I need.”

After playing her freshman season at Snow College in her home state of Utah, Eskelson joined the Golden Eagles and played a key role, primarily as a starter, for a team that finished 31-3. She averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game to along with 55 assists, third on the team, and 40 steals, fifth on the team.

Jackson was hired at Weber State this month following 11 seasons on the coaching staff at Westminster College, an NCAA Division II school in Salt Lake City. As head coach for the past two seasons, Jackson compiled a 34-21 record.

Asked why she chose Weber State, Eskelson said, “The coach, for sure. She has been recruiting me for three years … and I just knew it was the right fit.”

Eskelson prepped at Green Canyon High School in Smithfield, near Logan, winning regional MVP and defensive player of the year honors during her senior season.