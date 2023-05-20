Call her Audrey Championship. She won another one.
Audrey Camp, who helped the College of Southern Idaho women’s cross country team win the last two national titles — the first in program history — won the steeplechase at the NJCAA Division I Track & Field Championships this weekend to earn All-American honors, leading the Golden Eagles' 12-runner contingent.
Remarkably, Camp was competing in the obstacle race for just the second time. Her inexperience didn’t show: The sophomore from Fillmore, Utah, finished with a time of 11:22.59, beating her closest competitor by 12 seconds.
Camp also teamed with Sophia Burnett, Liza Stanley and Jaresa Jackson for a fifth-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay on the first day of the three-day championships that concluded Saturday in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The Golden Eagles have themselves a National Champion!! Join us in congratulating Audrey Camp as she took home 1st place in the Steeplechase at the NJCAA Track & Field National Meet! 🦅🏆 pic.twitter.com/UpP2uOzFO8— CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) May 19, 2023
Jackson earned individual All-American honors with an eighth-place showing in the 800 meters.
Three other Golden Eagles also left New Mexico with All-American status:
- Lydia Felix, who has signed at NCAA Division I level at Weber State University, placed sixth in the women’s 10,000 meters.
- Liz Phillips finished sixth in the women’s 800 meters.
- Shane Gard took eighth in the men’s 1,500 meters.
Marryn Poll also competed at nationals for the CSI women, running in two events.
Eastern Oregon University signee George Showers, a former Jerome prep standout, was one of five Golden Eagles to qualify for the men’s championship, along with Gard, Ali Juarez, Cayden Tupper and Keegan McCraw.