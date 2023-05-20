Call her Audrey Championship. She won another one.

Audrey Camp, who helped the College of Southern Idaho women’s cross country team win the last two national titles — the first in program history — won the steeplechase at the NJCAA Division I Track & Field Championships this weekend to earn All-American honors, leading the Golden Eagles' 12-runner contingent.

Remarkably, Camp was competing in the obstacle race for just the second time. Her inexperience didn’t show: The sophomore from Fillmore, Utah, finished with a time of 11:22.59, beating her closest competitor by 12 seconds.

Camp also teamed with Sophia Burnett, Liza Stanley and Jaresa Jackson for a fifth-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay on the first day of the three-day championships that concluded Saturday in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Golden Eagles have themselves a National Champion!! Join us in congratulating Audrey Camp as she took home 1st place in the Steeplechase at the NJCAA Track & Field National Meet! 🦅🏆 pic.twitter.com/UpP2uOzFO8 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) May 19, 2023

Jackson earned individual All-American honors with an eighth-place showing in the 800 meters.

Three other Golden Eagles also left New Mexico with All-American status:

Lydia Felix, who has signed at NCAA Division I level at Weber State University, placed sixth in the women’s 10,000 meters.

Liz Phillips finished sixth in the women’s 800 meters.

Shane Gard took eighth in the men’s 1,500 meters.

Marryn Poll also competed at nationals for the CSI women, running in two events.

Eastern Oregon University signee George Showers, a former Jerome prep standout, was one of five Golden Eagles to qualify for the men’s championship, along with Gard, Ali Juarez, Cayden Tupper and Keegan McCraw.