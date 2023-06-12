Sage Allen brought his cowboy hat, his gear and a simple approach to the College National Finals Rodeo.

“Coming up here, all I really wanted to do was beat every horse,” Allen told the Times-News on Monday during a phone interview from Casper, Wyoming. “It didn’t matter how I drew, I just wanted to go out and beat every horse that I got on.”

So far, so good.

The College of Southern Idaho cowboy turned in the top bareback ride of Monday’s morning slack round at the Ford Wyoming Center, an 82-point showing that pushed him to the front of the average halfway through the second go. He’s scored 160.5 on two, a point ahead of Missouri Valley College’s Kooper Heimburg, who placed second in the first go and was second to Allen on Monday.

The second go finishes in another slack round on Tuesday morning, followed by the first of four nightly performances that comprise the third go. The top 12 contestants in each event will qualify for Saturday night’s short go.

Also Monday, CSI’s Dane Haas and Shelby Higgins hit the arena for the first time. Haas bulldogged in 8-flat, good for 13th place in the first go, while Higgins clocked 19.63 seconds in barrel racing but finished well off the lead.

“Dane made a nice run on a pretty strong steer. He got out just right and caught him good. The steer didn’t fall clean, so Dane had to get him rolled over to the get the flag,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News in a text message. “The pen of steers is pretty tough, so Dane is just fine. He just needs to draw OK and keep getting times.”

The Golden Eagles’ other two contestants on Monday, Hank Whitaker in saddle bronc riding and Carson Simper in bull riding, were saddled with no-scores for the second straight day.

The bulls have dominated so far, bucking 43 cowboys and allowing just four to reach the eight-second buzzer. The two bull riders who stayed aboard on Monday were rewarded with big scores: Southeastern-Oklahoma State University’s Caden Bunch with 87.5 points and Wyatt Phelps of Sheridan College in Wyoming with 86.5 points.

Allen topped the 80-point mark, too, besting his opening ride of 78.5 points that split fifth place on Sunday.

“Everything was clicking,” said Allen, the 2022 Idaho prep state champion in bareback riding, a title won last weekend by Jerome’s Winn Southwick at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. “I just kept telling myself to keep gassing her.”

Added Birnie, “Sage’s ride was outstanding! He had a really nice horse and made a super spur ride!”

Allen will make his final ride on Tuesday night, then “hang out for the rest of the week.”

“I like my draw,” he said. “Show up and take care of business.”

Also Tuesday, CSI’s Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Jaspur Brower (bull riding) will compete in the morning and again at night, seeking to put themselves in position for the championship round.

Steed split 10th in the first go, catching her calf in 2.6 seconds. Brower will be trying for the Golden Eagles’ first qualified bull ride.

CSI’s Darien Johnson, who split ninth in the first go in bareback riding with 76 points, will make his second ride in the morning slack. Haas, Higgins and Tyson Hirschi (bull riding) will also go for the second time.

The CNFR, which has been held annually in Casper since 1999, brings together the top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two teams from each region with the most regular-season points.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo runs through Saturday. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points. Ten College of Southern Idaho contestants are in Casper: Sage Allen and Darien Johnson (bareback riding), Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper (bull riding), Wyatt Lloyd and Hank Whitaker (saddle bronc riding), Dane Haas (steer wrestling), Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Shelby Higgins (barrel racing).