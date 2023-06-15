Sage Allen and Raegan Steed have plans for Saturday night. They’ll be in the championship round at the College National Finals Rodeo.

The pair of College of Southern Idaho contestants were assured spots in the short go — Allen in bareback riding and Steed in breakaway roping — following Thursday night’s performance at the Super Bowl of college rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Allen dropped one spot to third in the average, 7.5 points off the lead of Weston Timberman, who rides for Clarendon College of Texas, while Steed was sixth with just four cowgirls to go who could knock her down the standings. The top 12 contestants in each event make it back for the final performance at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“They have definitely taken advantage of the opportunity,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News in a text message. “If you ask either one of them, they would definitely tell you it hasn’t gone exactly the way they wanted it to, but they both have a chance. They just need to keep doing what they do.”

CSI steer wrestler Dane Haas could join them. He bulldogged in 8.3 seconds on his final run on Thursday night to move into 10th place in the average. Haas will need to fade five cowboys in Friday’s draw who could overtake him for one of the last spots in the championship field.

Tyson Hirschi had a chance to make the short go on his final try in bull riding but got bucked off for the third time this week. The bulls have dominated at the CNFR, giving up just nine qualified rides.

Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, the 2021 national champion who rides for Sul Ross State University in Texas, has three of them. He took the lead in the third go with 84 points on Thursday night, giving him 236 on three and a commanding lead in the average.

Also Thursday night:

Shelby Higgins, the Golden Eagles’ barrel racing standout, finished her CNFR with a 14.68-second run. A tipped third barrel on her first go kept Higgins from challenging for the championship round.

CSI’s Wyatt Lloyd took a no-score on his final try in saddle bronc riding after posting 66.5 points on each of his first two rides.

No CSI contestants are on the draw for Friday night.

The CNFR, which has been held annually in Casper since 1999, brings together the top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo runs through Saturday. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo. WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points. The field includes 10 College of Southern Idaho contestants.