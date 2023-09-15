Saylor Erickson finished runner-up and helped the Twin Falls High School Lady Bruins to their second straight meet victory with a win at the Dani Bates Invite on Friday afternoon in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls crossed three runners across the line in the top 10 to clinch the 37-school meet with 49 points.

Erickson finished her 5K in 19:54.40 with Raelee Richardson in third at 19:59.25. Raft River’s Allie Black, the defending 1A state champion, finished fourth in 20:08.80.

TFHS’ Brittany Garling finished eighth in front of Jerome’s Isabella Beilke and Kimberly’s Alli Stastny to conclude the top 10.

Jerome finished seventh with 175 points while Burley earned 10th with 251.

Owhyee’s Faith Johnson won the race in 19:27.82.

Kimberly's Ben Browning finished fourth in the Dani Bates Invite boys varsity race to lead all Magic Valley competitors with 16:30.17. TFHS' Russell Frampton and Preston Dopp finished fifth and sixth as Burley's Ryan Gerratt earned ninth.

Burley became the highest-placing boys team in third with 96 points as Idaho Falls won with 70.

College of Southern Idaho cross country teams finished runner-up at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview on Friday in Caldwell.

The women, the two-time defending NJCAA champions, pushed four runners in the top 10 to finish 15 points behind the champions — College of Idaho.

Elizabeth Phillips placed fourth in the 4K at 14:22.8 while Rozzlyn Cazier finished a spot behind in 14:26.9. Madelyn Christensen received eighth in 14:54.7 while Jaresa Jackson grabbed 10th in 15:04.6.

The men finished 23 points behind the champion side College of Idaho as Owen Rogers led the Golden Eagles in the 6K with fifth in 18:52.4. Cayden Tupper crossed in seventh at 19:00.8 with Keegan McCraw at eighth in 19:01.4 and Jackson Pratt in 10th at 19:05.1.