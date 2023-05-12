The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball program has added its second in-state prep recruit for the 2023-24 season.

Kennedy Stenquist, who helped lead Thunder Ridge High School of Idaho Falls to the 5A consolation state championship as a senior, signed recently with the Golden Eagles, the team’s sixth recruit since concluding a 31-3 season in the NJCAA national semifinals.

“Kennedy brings quickness and speed to our team,” CSI head coach Randy Rogers said in a news release. “Her vision as a point guard will be amazing in our offense next season. Her effort and high motor will definitely contribute to making us better. We are thankful we are able to bring in a player of her caliber, coming from a really good high school program.”

Baseball: Golden Eagles’ season ends at districts

The CSI baseball team survived one elimination game. Not the second.

The Golden Eagles’ 2023 season ended late Thursday night with a 6-1 loss against Salt Lake Community College at the Region 18 Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. CSI finished 32-19.

After Brody Duvall’s single lifted the Golden Eagles to an 8-7, walkoff win over Utah State University Eastern to keep their season alive, CSI protected a 1-0 lead in its second game of the day until the Bruins plated six runs in the fourth inning.