At a Glance

Here is a look at the College of Southern Idaho's bracket at the women's NJCAA Division I Championships at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas:

All times MDT

FIRST ROUND (Wednesday):

No. 13 Dodge City, 38 vs. No. 20 New Mexico, 48

No. 12 Eastern Arizona, 66 vs. No. 21 North Dakota SCS, 72

SECOND ROUND (Friday):

No. 4 CSI vs. No. 20 New Mexico, noon

No. 5 Blinn vs. No. 21 North Dakota SCS, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS (Saturday):

Second round winners, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Sunday):

Quarterfinal winners, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Monday):

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.