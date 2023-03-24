The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team will play their first game at the NJCAA Championship on Friday afternoon.
They are set to play against the No. 20 seed New Mexico. Danna Grenald led the Thunderbirds in the second half against Dodge City to find a 48-38 win over the Conquistadors.
Defense, however, ultimately saved the Thunderbirds in the first round of the tournament.
CSI’s defense, fronted by Kaylee Headrick and Alyssa Christensen who led the Scenic West in rebounds, provided the Golden Eagles a strong presence throughout the season.
During, the region title game against Salt Lake Community College, CSI created defensive pressure in the second half to hold SLCC’s post Finau Tonga to only two points. Tonga is ranked fourth in the NJCAA Division 1 offensive leaders in field goal percentage, at 63.9%.
CSI now carries 17 straight wins to the tournament and leads the Scenic West Athletic Conference in defensive scoring, 49.9 points per game, and offensive rebounds.
CSI head coach Randy Rogers is confident in this team’s defensive abilities.
“We are going to be as good as anybody defensively. Ultimately it’s going to come down to making some shots,” Rogers told the Times-News during a phone interview while the team traveled to Texas. “But we will be in any game we play with our defense.”
The Thunderbirds (26-5) shot only 28% from the field but outworked the Conquistadors. They out rebounded them 52-37 and converted 12 points off turnovers and scored 14 from second chance points.
The Thunderbirds’ Sandra Magolico knocked back 18 points for the game high.
This group of Golden Eagles (29-2), the No. 4 seed, are playing for the school’s first women’s national championship, after winning their third straight district title.
The Golden Eagles tipoff against the Thunderbirds at noon Friday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., in Twin Falls will be holding a watch party, or the game can be viewed on the NJCAA website for a fee.