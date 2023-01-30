CSI women move up to No. 5 in NJCAA poll; Golden Eagle men unanimous No. 1

The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team is back in the top 5 in the NJCAA rankings.

The Golden Eagles (22-2), who reached No. 3 before losing at Salt Lake Community College in December, moved up one spot to fifth in the weekly poll released Monday following a 19-point romp in their rematch against the Bruins last weekend.

The CSI men, the lone undefeated team in the country at 24-0, were a unanimous choice at No. 1, receiving all 15 first-place votes, after beating SLCC for the second time on their home floor.

Odessa College of Texas (20-1), whose only loss was a one-point decision in Twin Falls in November, stayed at No. 2 behind the Golden Eagles. Indian Hills Community College of Iowa (20-2) is third, followed by John A. Logan College of Illinois (18-2) and SLCC (22-2).

South Georgia Tech (23-1) kept the top spot in the women’s rankings for the third straight week, followed by Eastern Florida State (21-1), Northwest Florida State (18-2) and Blinn College of Texas (19-1).

Trinity Valley Community College of Texas (19-2), which had been No. 2, lost to Blinn last week and dropped to No. 6. Eastern Arizona College (21-0), the only remaining women’s team without a loss, is No. 8.

The Golden Eagles play Thursday at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, before returning home to face off against Utah State University Eastern on Feb. 9 at CSI Gym.

Baseball: CSI sweeps season-opening twinbill

Logan West went 4-for-7 and drove in three runs on Monday as the CSI baseball team earned a season-opening doubleheader sweep in St. George, Utah.

The Golden Eagles, coming off a 40-19 season that ended in the district playoffs, won 12-2 and 16-3 against Utah State Club. Colby Carter homered in the second game, and Eliot Jones cracked a three-run double in the first game.

The two teams will match up for another twinbill on Tuesday. After a day off, CSI will face Scottsdale Community College of Arizona in another four-game series, also in St. George.

CSI’s home debut is scheduled for Feb. 17, a doubleheader against Dawson Community College of Montana at Skip Walker Field.