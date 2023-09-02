A Thursday night loss led to plenty of success for College of Southern Idaho volleyball.

The Golden Eagles, who received votes in this week's NJCAA Division I poll, won three straight matches after a loss to No. 8 Odessa College at the Salt Lake City Community College Crystal "Inn"vitational.

Odessa College stopped the Golden Eagles in four sets (18-25, 24-26, 25-22 and 17-25).

Jojo Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills.

Toodie Sopi recorded 11 kills with 11 digs and libero Chinaru Inoue charted 23 digs. Janke Pretorius contributed 41 assists and 13 digs. Danea King blocked three times with 10 kills.

The Golden Eagles responded with sweeps over Casper College and Lee College before a 3-1 win over No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College.

The win over WNCC became Golden Eagles' third ranked win thus far.

Sopi became a main factor in the win over Casper College with 17 kills and two blocks. Pretorius continued her prolific season as a passer with 37 assists.

Annie Nikolnikova collected 12 kills.

Jojo Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 11 kills against WNCC.

The Golden Eagles (7-5) host the Starr Corporation Invite which starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.