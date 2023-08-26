Redemption, in a matter of two days.
College of Southern Idaho volleyball left the Jefferson College Invitational in Hillsboro, Missouri, with three wins to bring the Golden Eagles back to .500 (4-4) two weekends into the season
No. 2 Miami Dade College stopped the Golden Eagles, 3-1, on Friday but CSI responded with three straight wins.
The Sharks limited CSI’s offense, with a 25-20, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-17 win.
CSI setter Janke Pretorius began her prolific weekend with 29 assists. Pretorius, a New Zealand native, finished the tournament with 146 assists.
Sophomore Danea King led CSI in its first match with 10 kills. Toodie Sopi and Val Sarti-Cipriani, an All-SWAC sophomore, added nine kills. Japanese libero Chinaru Inoue logged 12 digs and four aces.
Sophomore middle blocker Annie Nikolnikova led with seven blocks.
CSI outlasted Jefferson College, 3-2, in match two (20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20 and 15-12). Sarti-Cipriani blasted 16 kills while Inoue recorded 23 digs.
Freshman setter Sydney Hess also helped with 12 digs.
The Golden Eagles then beat Iowa Western Community College, 3-1, (25-17, 25-17, 18-25 and 25-17) and No. 3 Missouri West Plains, 3-1, (27-25, 25-22, 27-29 and 25-22).
CSI competes Thursday through Saturday at the Salt Lake City Community College Crystal "Inn"vitational.