Two ranked opponents caused a winless opening day for College of Southern Idaho at the UFirst Intermountain Invite on Friday in Taylorsville, Utah.
No. 7 Trinity Valley Community College beat CSI, 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-13 and 25-19) before No. 1 Florida Southwestern State College swept CSI, 3-0 (25-15, 25-18 and 25-16).
CSI’s Val Sarti-Cipriani, a returning All-SWAC outside hitter led the Golden Eagles in match one with eight kills. Sophomore Annie Nikolnikova added six while Hungarian freshman Dorina Bogar contributed four.
Nikolnikova also led CSI with six blocks while she scored 11 points.
Freshman libero Chinaru Inoue spent plenty of time on the floor as she collected 24 digs which led the Golden Eagles.
Florida Southwestern State, the defending national champions, limited CSI’s offense.
In match two, Sarti-Cipriani and Toodie Sopi contributed nine points. Sopi also led with nine kills.
The Golden Eagles battle No. 3 Missouri State University – West Plains at 9 a.m. before a contest against Daytona State College at 3 p.m.