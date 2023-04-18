The College of Southern Idaho volleyball program went to Europe for the fourth player of its latest signing class.

Dorina Bolgar, an outside hitter from Nyirtura, Hungary, has signed with the Golden Eagles, the school announced Tuesday. She joins a recruiting class that also includes libero Raiatea Campbell from Waialua, Hawaii; middle blocker Nichole Butt from Lathrop, California; and Idaho Falls setter Sydney Hess.

“We are excited about Dorina, because she brings a combination of size, power and ball control that is much needed on the outside,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said in a news release. “We think she can come in and make an immediate impact.”

Bolgar plays for the Nyrireghazi Sportcentrum Under 20 Team in her home country.

CSI, which finished 16-13 last season, announced the signings of Campbell and Butt last week. Hess, a four-year varsity starter who also plays basketball and golf for the Tigers, signed in November. She averaged 7.6 assists and 2.4 digs per set last season.

Baseball: Trentadue, Shafer claim SWAC weekly honors

Ho-hum: CSI’s Josh Trentadue is the Scenic West Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, winning the award for the fourth time this season.

Trentadue beat No. 14 College of Southern Nevada in his latest start, carrying a shutout into the final inning, and also picked up a save last week against Utah State University Eastern. In all, Trentadue totaled 14 strikeouts over eight innings.

Meanwhile, Greyson Shafer won SWAC Player of the Week honors after batting .381 with three homers, 12 RBIs, 10 walks and three stolen bases.

The Golden Eagles (26-14 overall, 10-14 SWAC) play a four-game series at Salt Lake Community College this weekend before finishing their home schedule with a pair of doubleheaders next week against Community Christian College.

Softball: Walters, Tentinger win weekly conference awards

CSI’s Gracie Walters won the Scenic West Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week award for the fourth time this season after notching a pair of wins and holding batters to a .175 average.

Walters (12-1) allowed just seven hits and struck out 10 across 12 innings against the College of Southern Nevada.

The Golden Eagles’ other Gracie was the SWAC’s Player of the Week. Gracie Tentinger cranked four homers and three doubles while driving in 12 runs to win the weekly award for the second time. Tentinger ranks second in the nation with 25 homers and seventh with 72 RBIs.

CSI (31-14 overall, 19-9 SWAC) play at Salt Lake Community College this weekend in a four-game series between the conference’s top two teams.