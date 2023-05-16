One more win.

That’s all that stands between the College of Southern Idaho and the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series.

Tessa Hokanson and Gracie Tentinger cracked solo home runs, Gracie Walters pitched 5 1/3 solid innings in her second start in 24 hours and Brooke Merrill escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning as the Golden Eagles held off homestanding No. 10 Salt Lake Community College 2-1 on Tuesday at the Region 18 Tournament.

The victory sent CSI (44-16) into Wednesday’s regional title game at noon, against either SLCC, Utah State University Eastern or College of Southern Nevada. The Golden Eagles have won 12 straight games since their last loss on April 22, an 8-7 setback at SLCC.

Hokanson opened the scoring in the third inning, then Tentinger doubled CSI’s lead with another homer two innings later.

Walters kept the Bruins off the scoreboard until Mikelle Anthony’s one-out solo homer in the sixth inning. After walking the next batter, Lyndsey Madrigal, the national leader in homers this season, Walters gave way to Merrill in the circle.

One out and an error later, Merrill walked the bases full before getting a lineout to end the inning. SLCC put a runner on base with two outs in the seventh before Merrill induced a game-ending groundout.

Walters earned the win, allowing two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

CSI lost five of seven regular-season meetings against the Bruins.

The NJCAA World Series is May 23-27 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.