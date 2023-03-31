Four games, four wins.

The College of Southern Idaho baseball and softball teams, playing through intermittent rain showers, swept Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheaders against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Friday in Twin Falls.

The Golden Eagles, fronted by Josh Trentadue in the first game and Stone Cushing in the second game, won 5-0 and 4-3 over the Spartans at Skip Walker Field to open a four-game weekend series.

At nearby First Federal Softball Field, 19th-ranked CSI romped 29-0 and 21-1 in a pair of contests that ended early because of the run-ahead mercy rule.

Trentadue turned in another dominant performance, pushing his record to 5-1 and lowering his ERA to 0.96 while winning his third straight start with double-digit strikeouts. The sophomore left-hander allowed just one hit and punched out 13 batters over seven innings.

Logan West, Greyson Shafer and Eliot Jones had two hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles’ offense.

In the second game, Cushing fanned 12 and allowed four hits in a complete-game effort, and Jones homered, singled and drove in two runs for CSI (19-7 overall, 3-7 SWAC).

Haylee Farnsworth, Markessa Jensen, Gracie Tentinger and Gracie Walters had big days to lead the Golden Eagles (23-12, 11-7) over CNCC on the softball field.

Farnsworth and Jensen both belted a pair of homers and drove in six runs in the opener to back Walters, who struck out 12 in five innings, and Tentinger cranked her team-leading 19th and 20th homers in the second game.

Saige Nielsen added a pair of long balls and had three RBIs for CSI in the first game.

Jensen picked up the win in the nightcap with five solid innings in the circle. Tessa Hokanson had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs.

Doubleheaders are scheduled Saturday, weather permitting. The baseball games are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; the softball games for noon and 2 p.m.