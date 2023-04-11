TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho's baseball team finished a stretch of eight games in five days against Utah State University Eastern with a pair of wins on Tuesday at Skip Walker Field.

The Golden Eagles won 1-0 and 4-3 to close out the full series with a four-game split.

"The team came together good yesterday, and today was even better," CSI pitcher Kaden Cloward told the Times-News.

The first game was ultimately controlled from the mound. Cloward, who captured the win, picked up a pair of strikeouts while only giving up two hits and two walks during five innings.

"It was fun, just threw strikes," Cloward said. "And, then let them hit to our guys and let them make plays."

USU Eastern's Carson Hawkes pitched too with heat, holding CSI to only four hits.

But that was all they needed to grab the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

CSI's Cole Rollins got things rolling with a single, then Colby Carter reached on a fielder's choice.

Carter got to second after Mackay Pali singled. Following a wild pitch, Carter and Pali advanced to third and second, respectively.

Kaden Schuck brought Carter home on a fielder's choice to account for the final score.

Josh Trentadue earned the save, closing out the final two innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

"Rolled energy. And with the momentum we are having, we are going to keep tearing it up and surprising guys," Cloward said.

In the second game, Brody Duvall opened the bottom of the first with a triple and eventually put the first run on the board.

But USU Eastern would answer back in the second with three runs to put pressure on the Golden Eagles.

USU Eastern only gave up four hits, but they were big hits, as CSI would began chipping away at the lead.

Carter doubled with an RBI in the fourth, then Rollins also nailed a double.

Greyson Shafer doubled and brought a runner in during the fifth and walked in the seventh with bases loaded to win the game.

The Golden Eagles had five pitchers see the mound during the second game. Stone Crushing picked up the win, while Seth McGrath worked two innings, giving up a hit and earning two strikeouts.

This pair of wins moved the Golden Eagles (24-12 overall, 8-12 Scenic West Athletic Conference) onto a three-game winning streak as they look to make a quick turnaround and focus that momentum on the College of Southern Nevada at home on Saturday and Sunday.

Doubleheaders are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Southern Nevada swept CSI during the first matchup in early March, and currently hold the top spot the SWAC standings.

Softball: CSI host Southern Nevada this weekend

The Golden Eagles (29-12, 17-7), who have won eight straight games, will play on Friday and Saturday at First Federal Softball Field against the College of Southern Nevada.

Doubleheaders are set for Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.