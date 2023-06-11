A 78.5-point bareback ride from Sage Allen. A 76-pointer from Darien Johnson. A 2.6-second breakaway roping run from Raegan Steed.

There was plenty to like for the College of Southern Idaho on the opening day of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Allen, the 2022 Idaho prep state champion, split fifth in the first go, three points off the top score of 81.5 points, while Johnson split ninth in Sunday’s “Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway” matinee performance inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

“Sage was the very first bareback rider out and could have been a few more points, I thought. He rode really well!,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News in a text message.

“Darien’s horse took a big, long run out before he broke and started to buck. Darien rode him really well, too!”

That Winn-ing feeling: Jerome's Southwick stars as Magic Valley wins 6 state titles Six Magic Valley rodeo contestants won Idaho high school state championships in Pocatello this week — including Jerome's Winn Southwick and Tucker Taylor, Rupert's Teely Bott, and Gooding's Trey Smith.

Competing in Casper for the second straight year, Steed stopped the clock in 2.6 seconds, good enough to split 10th in the round and keep her in contention for the average. It was a better start than a year ago, when Steed broke the barrier on her first try and couldn’t climb back into the chase despite a 2.9-second effort in the second go.

Oakley’s Zoie Bedke, the 2021 national champion who ropes for Idaho State University, split first on Sunday with three other cowgirls at 2.4 seconds.

The Golden Eagles also got a qualified ride from Wyatt Lloyd in saddle bronc riding. He went for 66.5 points, splitting 22nd in a round that featured five rides over 80 points. His teammate, Hank Whitaker, returning from an injury that sidelined him for months, took a no-score.

So did CSI’s three bull riders — along with nearly every other cowboy who tried to make the eight-second buzzer. Dawson Gleaves of Weatherford College in Texas won with 79 points, and Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, the 2021 collegiate champion who also won four rounds at last year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, was second with 67 points.

“I’ve never come in here and got to ride four,” Hutchings told the Casper Star-Tribune. “I’ve always fell off on the first one so this feels pretty good even if it wasn’t the highest score. Now that I’ve got my first one knocked down I can just look forward to all the next ones.”

The other 29 bull riders — including the Golden Eagles’ Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper — were all bucked off.

“The bulls were what we knew they would be, good!” Birnie said. But, he added, “The bull riders are still fine. Just get one covered.”

Allen, Whitaker and Simper will go again during Monday’s morning slack round at the CNFR, which annually brings together the top three regular-season finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions. CSI’s other two qualifiers, Dane Haas in steer wrestling and Shelby Higgins in barrel racing, are scheduled for their first try.

The Tuesday schedule includes another morning slack round, followed by the first nightly performance at 7.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo runs through Saturday. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus with the two teams from each region with the most regular-season points. Ten College of Southern Idaho contestants will be in Casper: Sage Allen and Darien Johnson (bareback riding), Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper (bull riding), Wyatt Lloyd and Hank Whitaker (saddle bronc riding), Dane Haas (steer wrestling), Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Shelby Higgins (barrel racing).

