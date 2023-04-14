The College of Southern Idaho softball team stretched its winning streak to a season-best nine games to open a doubleheader on Friday at First Federal Field.

The second game against the College of Southern Nevada didn’t go as well.

Gracie Tentinger homered, Kenzee Hale went 4-for-4 and Tessa Hokanson drove in three runs as the Golden Eagles beat the Coyotes 8-5 before losing 11-3 in the second game of the four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference weekend series.

Gracie Walters earned her 11th win in 12 decisions for CSI (30-13 overall, 18-8 SWAC), striking out four while allowing five hits and four runs in a complete-game performance.

In the second game, CSN took charge with three runs in the first inning and then plated five more in the fourth to build an insurmountable lead.

Tentinger provided the Golden Eagles’ offensive highlight with her team-leading 23rd home run in the fifth inning.

The two teams play another doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.

Volleyball: CSI signs 2 players for 2023-24 season

The CSI volleyball program added two players for the 2023-24 season this week, signing libero Raiatea Campbell from Waialua, Hawaii, and middle blocker Nichole Butt from Lathrop, California.

Campbell will join her sister, Heavenly Campbell, and a cousin, Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai, on the Golden Eagles’ roster. The younger Campbell, who helped lead Damien Memorial High School to a state championship in 2020 and a fourth-place finish last fall, is a “proven commodity” who will “add a competitive nature to our program,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said in a news release.

Butt, who helped Saint Mary’s to a second-place finish at the state finals last fall, “should be able to make an immediate impact,” Cartisser said.

The Golden Eagles will play the College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene, Boise State and Eastern Oregon in a round-robin spring scrimmage event on Saturday in Boise.

Baseball: CSI hosts Southern Nevada this weekend

The CSI baseball team will see a different opponent for the first time in eight games on Saturday afternoon at Skip Walker Field.

After splitting a pair of four-game series against Utah State University Eastern, the Golden Eagles (24-12 overall, 8-12 Scenic West) host the College of Southern Nevada for doubleheaders on Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).

It’s the penultimate home series for CSI: Community Christian College visits for four games to close out April. The Golden Eagles have road series remaining against Salt Lake Community College and Colorado Northwestern Community College.